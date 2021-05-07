¿Wappin? Rock this time / Rock esta vez

Carlos Santana at Viña del Mar in 2009. Photo by alobos life.
¡Ahora rockeamos! / Now we rock!
George Thorogood – Bad To The Bone
https://youtu.be/dt_8aDOJvtM
Of Monsters and Men – Destroyer
https://youtu.be/TGPexohZm_0
Cienfue – Todapoderosa
https://youtu.be/MSczTMXnMdI
Dr. Lonnie Smith & Iggy Pop – Why Can’t We Live Together
https://youtu.be/ZL-Za6G-gAo
Led Zeppelin – How Many More Times
https://youtu.be/wEPog_WdPE4
Mark Knopfler – Boom, Like That
https://youtu.be/0sYK2RwH5E8
La Muchacha – Pal´ Monte
https://youtu.be/gMtCmxy5Umc
Janis Joplin – Ball and Chain
https://youtu.be/r5If816MhoU
Lou Reed – Sweet Jane
https://youtu.be/7FdWPeHFAMk
Carlos Santana – Samba Pa Ti
https://youtu.be/JGJdU2dpYxg
Jefferson Airplane – Greasy Heart
https://youtu.be/1ckv1v9GWRk
Johnny Hallyday & Joss Stone – Unchained Melody
https://youtu.be/WlqzTSwN7xc
Héroes del Silencio – Entre dos tierras
https://youtu.be/SzimletXB7M
Marianne Faithfull – Witches’ Song
https://youtu.be/Kq3fBKGDIOw
Hello Seahorse! – Live on KEXP 2019
https://youtu.be/l1A845e5yUA
Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
These links are interactive — click on the boxes