The new Lazy Man’s Farm takes shape / La nueva Finca Perezoso toma forma

Marigolds keep a lot of the insects away. ~ Las maravillas mantienen alejados a muchos insectos.

John Douglas’s new organic permaculture farm

La nueva granja de permacultura orgánica de John Douglas

fotos por / photos by John Douglas

Near the house ~ Intensive ~ Small

This way there is less theft, less work to get to your garden and earlier warning of problems.

A tipi of sorts upon which spinach grows.

Una especie de tipi sobre el que crecen las espinacas.

“The secret is the waste.” Trash talk? It’s about recycling the organic debris into the soil, burning nothing.

¿Hablar vaina? Se trata de reciclar los desechos orgánicos en el suelo, sin quemar nada.

“The problem is the solution. The problem with the mango. We control mangos. Collect water. From waste to compost. We gain a garden.”

The magic circle. Dig a hole. In the middle of the bottom plant something bigger, like a papaya tree. Around the raised edges, plant smaller things, like otoes. Throw organic debris into the hold to fertilize the plants and enrich the soil.

El círculo mágico. Cavar un hueco. En el medio del fondo, planta algo más grande, como un árbol de papaya. Alrededor de los bordes elevados, plante cosas más pequeñas, como otoes. Eche desechos orgánicos en la bodega para abonar a las plantas y enriquecer el suelo.

Organic: Lots of biodiversity and organic material. No bare soil. Don’t plow

.

