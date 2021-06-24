The Panama News is back after rude interruptions

Not quite the champ. Someone who went the distance being beaten by five maleantes.

Police, prosecutors and physicians

have been taking much of my time

Many thanks to the three women who came up from the hollow as this forced entry was being made, one of whom called the police. It’s a neighborhood of decent people, all of whom have our problems. We should not allow ourselves to be defined or ruled by a violent minority, especially those who beat, rob and threaten Panamanians whose ethnicity they don’t like and tell them that they have to leave. It’s the maleantes who should be obliged to leave.

The crime wave began about a week and a half before.

