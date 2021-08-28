¿Wappin? Anti-war / Contra la guerra

Afghan refugees at the Pakistan / Afghanistan border. This was six years ago. War has displaced many people in Afghanistan. European Union photo by Pierre Prakash.
Refugiados afganos en la frontera entre Pakistán y Afganistán. Esto fue hace seis años. La guerra ha desplazado a muchas personas en Afganistán. Foto de la Unión Europea por Pierre Prakash.
Siempre es un buen momento para terminar una guerra
It’s always a good time to end a war
Malang Kohestani – Pul-I-Sayad
https://youtu.be/QC9sz0nPePI
Townes Van Zandt – Ballad of Ira Hayes
https://youtu.be/j2o8zgAza54
Rubén Blades – Desapariciones
https://youtu.be/b6XHiPPiMnk
The Cranberries – Zombie
https://youtu.be/7mWkcrFZ1I4
La Oreja de Van Gogh – Madre anoche en las trincheras
https://youtu.be/8VGnmPjDzsk
Steppenwolf – Monster
https://youtu.be/Ynwl0qh1l8I
Hello Seahorse – Bestia
https://youtu.be/Lbh9pQ0ls6w
John Prine – Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore
https://youtu.be/OlofnxJxMIQ
Canta Colombia por la Paz
https://youtu.be/U8igUwZKEQs
Arlo Guthrie – Alice’s Restaurant
https://youtu.be/m57gzA2JCcM
Of Monsters And Men – Dirty Paws
https://youtu.be/ot5yYrGyLg4
The Fighting Men From Crossmaglen – Sniper’s Promise
https://youtu.be/dSnWTDFzgrg
Lady Gaga – Imagine
https://youtu.be/q3ues1stefk
Mercedes Sosa – Solo Le Pido A Dios
https://youtu.be/5Mp8W_-gtcg
Edwin Starr – War
https://youtu.be/wTyWzi1gU_M
