¿Wappin? The Man and his acolytes / El Hombre y sus acólitos

There’s US and then there’s THEM

Hay NOSOTROS y entonces hay ELLOS

Dolly Parton – Coat of Many Colors

https://youtu.be/iaio7f3TR_U

Kafu Banton – Cuando Se Viene De Abajo

https://youtu.be/V5hu7UJur6U

Carlos Vives – La Tierra del Olvido

https://youtu.be/rCjNOETRFl4

Dixie Chicks – Not Ready to Make Nice

https://youtu.be/XYAQayLkzgA

Lion Reggae – Babylon Quiere

https://youtu.be/2L1JWtITvbw

Inti Illimani – Simón Bolívar

https://youtu.be/nlXP4IWpCCE

Joan Baez & Jeffrey Shurtleff – Drug Store Truck Driving Man

https://youtu.be/cTluSxJ1EMI

The Beatles – Taxman

https://youtu.be/l0zaebtU-CA

Holly Near – Hay Una Mujer Desaparecida

https://youtu.be/zuqD-OxLDm4

Any Tovar – Corazón En Huelga

https://youtu.be/GFIKo4YEqFw

Iggy Pop – Gimme Danger

https://youtu.be/EHRaMDOqyqs

Mon Laferte – La Democracia

https://youtu.be/HoF3QCFVFhg

Frank Zappa – Trouble Every Day

https://youtu.be/RymtGaYLe94

~ ~ ~

