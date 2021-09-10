¿Wappin? The Man and his acolytes / El Hombre y sus acólitos

There’s US and then there’s THEM
Hay NOSOTROS y entonces hay ELLOS
Dolly Parton – Coat of Many Colors
https://youtu.be/iaio7f3TR_U
Kafu Banton – Cuando Se Viene De Abajo
https://youtu.be/V5hu7UJur6U
Carlos Vives – La Tierra del Olvido
https://youtu.be/rCjNOETRFl4
Dixie Chicks – Not Ready to Make Nice
https://youtu.be/XYAQayLkzgA
Lion Reggae – Babylon Quiere
https://youtu.be/2L1JWtITvbw
Inti Illimani – Simón Bolívar
https://youtu.be/nlXP4IWpCCE
Joan Baez & Jeffrey Shurtleff – Drug Store Truck Driving Man
https://youtu.be/cTluSxJ1EMI
The Beatles – Taxman
https://youtu.be/l0zaebtU-CA
Holly Near – Hay Una Mujer Desaparecida
https://youtu.be/zuqD-OxLDm4
Any Tovar – Corazón En Huelga
https://youtu.be/GFIKo4YEqFw
Iggy Pop – Gimme Danger
https://youtu.be/EHRaMDOqyqs
Mon Laferte – La Democracia
https://youtu.be/HoF3QCFVFhg
Frank Zappa – Trouble Every Day
https://youtu.be/RymtGaYLe94
Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.
~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.