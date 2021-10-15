¿Wappin? No llores / Don’t cry

Carla Morrison, foto Wikimedia por Gabriel.

The old, the new and things to learn

Lo viejo, lo nuevo y cosas para aprender

Adele – Easy On Me

https://youtu.be/U3ASj1L6_sY

Carla Morrison – Contigo

https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/contigo

Sech – 911

https://youtu.be/9Tx16O9E0D8

Four Tops – Reach Out

https://youtu.be/oVFLw4ZTl4A

Mon Laferte – Algo Es Mejor

https://youtu.be/wYw7PvvnyyQ

Bob Marley – No woman, no cry

https://youtu.be/55_eCsTAo5Q

Bruce Springsteen – The River

https://youtu.be/gYnqJHXoboY

Avril Lavigne – Knockin’ on heaven’s door

https://youtu.be/j2MSVwtQJI0

Rubén Blades & Lin Manuel Miranda – Pedro Navaja

https://youtu.be/y0JCWhvGtn4

Kafu Banton – Tu Vas A Saber

https://youtu.be/-38MQv4VWEc

Mighty Sparrow – Only a fool

https://youtu.be/Z42epfm_9Ig

Kany García & Camilo – Titanic

https://youtu.be/UaxdgjPpipU

Stevie Wonder – Global Citizen Festival in Central Park

https://youtu.be/mMEwbRm02jo

