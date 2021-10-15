¿Wappin? No llores / Don’t cry

Carla Morrison, foto Wikimedia por Gabriel.
The old, the new and things to learn
Lo viejo, lo nuevo y cosas para aprender
Adele – Easy On Me
Adele – Easy On Me
Carla Morrison – Contigo
Carla Morrison – Contigo
Sech – 911
Sech – 911
Four Tops – Reach Out
Four Tops – Reach Out
Mon Laferte – Algo Es Mejor
Mon Laferte – Algo Es Mejor
Bob Marley – No woman, no cry
Bob Marley – No woman, no cry
Bruce Springsteen – The River
Bruce Springsteen – The River
Avril Lavigne – Knockin’ on heaven’s door
Avril Lavigne – Knockin' on heaven's door
Rubén Blades & Lin Manuel Miranda – Pedro Navaja
https://youtu.be/y0JCWhvGtn4
Kafu Banton – Tu Vas A Saber
Kafu Banton – Tu Vas A Saber
Mighty Sparrow – Only a fool
Mighty Sparrow – Only a fool
Kany García & Camilo – Titanic
Kany García & Camilo – Titanic
Stevie Wonder – Global Citizen Festival in Central Park
https://youtu.be/mMEwbRm02jo
