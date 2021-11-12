The Panama News blog links, November 11, 2021

The Panama News blog links
a bilingual Panama-centric selection of other people’s work
una selección bilingüe Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas
If you are not bilingual Google Translate usually works
Si no eres bilingüe, el traductor de Google generalmente funciona
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
Aviación al Día, Copa espera alcanzar el 80% de su capacidad para diciembre
ECOTV, Reinician vuelos directos de Canadá a Río Hato
Riviera, Port congestion report 2021
The Fresno Bee, If Texas got California’s ships, would it speed the supply chain?
Bloomberg, Democrats press Biden to consider reinstating crude oil export ban
Mundo Marítimo, Descarbonización y sostenibilidad
The Loadstar, Canal costs set to rise
Economy / Economía
La Prensa, Digicel demanda ante un tribunal por concentración C&W y Claro
La Prensa, Trabajos en Panamá Norte y Macaracas serán “llave en mano”
Qian, The case for Chinese foreign aid
El Mundo, Bukele propone impuesto del 40% a donaciones extranjeras
Baker, Getting high on inflation
Stiglitz, Why Jerome Powell must go
Reich, Why CEO pay exploded
The Common Plush-crested Jay Urraca is a South American bird not found in Panama. Scientists have discovered something uncommon in this species — it recognizes itself in a mirror. That’s one of the common measures of animal intelligence. Photo from Daniel Ostolaza’s Twitter feed.
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
Dr. Axe, Seven natural ways to treat a concussion
Ars Technica, Tiny room at Pompeii villa reveals how Roman slaves lived
SoMDNews, Smithsonian to time travel into the future with new exhibit
Amaze Lab, “The Tree of Death” (which we call manzanillos in Panama)
BBC, Peruvian family dog turns out to be Andean fox
Haugen, Witness to Facebook turning a blind eye to disinformation
The National Border Service — SENAFRONT — distributes Panamanian flags in Darien’s La Palma district. This branch of Panamanian law enforcement talks about instilling patriotic fervor, but it’s more basic than that. They want people to think that they are Panamanians who live IN PANAMA, not accidental residents who live in some “gap” between Panama and somewhere else. Moreover, there is the hope that the normal reaction when some armed band that isn’t SENAFRONT comes through the neighborhood, Darien residents will summon the police. SENAFRONT photo.
News / Noticias
AFP, Panama ex-president acquitted in espionage trial
TVN, Víctima de ‘pinchazos’ telefónicos advierte de amenazas
FOCO, Exfiscal panameño de Nueva York sobre la extradición de los Martinelli
La Estrella, Cortizo sanciona ley de transparencia fiscal internacional
The Guardian, Scrutiny for Mexico after arrest in NSO spyware case
NDTV, Pegasus spyware maker’s ceo-designate quits over US blacklist
Americas Quarterly, How Latin America reacted to Nicaragua
AP, UN: more than 84 million displaced people worldwide
Opinion / Opiniones
Drew, The Democrats’ debacle
Jackson, On war and drugs
Hightower, AI that will bite us in the butt
Heine, The United States should compete rather than block China
Castro, Cuba: el pueblo retoma la iniciativa
Batista Guevara, Justicia Putrefacta en Panamá
Libertad Ciuadana, Impunidad en el caso Martinelli
de Obaldía, ¿Impunidad en el sistema o sistema de impunidad?
Turner, Inconsistencia de un país de carbono negativo
Culture / Cultura
BBC, La poderosa influencia de las Canarias en el español caribeño
Mecott Moreno, Flores y mariposas saltarinas
Markowitz, Are people lying more since the rise of social media and smartphones?
US Soccer Players, Panama in 4th-place
To view the video click on https://twitter.com/i/status/1456743592802856968
