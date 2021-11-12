The Panama News blog links, November 11, 2021

The Panama News blog links

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

Aviación al Día, Copa espera alcanzar el 80% de su capacidad para diciembre

ECOTV, Reinician vuelos directos de Canadá a Río Hato

Riviera, Port congestion report 2021

The Fresno Bee, If Texas got California’s ships, would it speed the supply chain?

Bloomberg, Democrats press Biden to consider reinstating crude oil export ban

Mundo Marítimo, Descarbonización y sostenibilidad

The Loadstar, Canal costs set to rise

Economy / Economía

La Prensa, Digicel demanda ante un tribunal por concentración C&W y Claro

La Prensa, Trabajos en Panamá Norte y Macaracas serán “llave en mano”

Qian, The case for Chinese foreign aid

El Mundo, Bukele propone impuesto del 40% a donaciones extranjeras

Baker, Getting high on inflation

Stiglitz, Why Jerome Powell must go

Reich, Why CEO pay exploded

The Common Plush-crested Jay Urraca is a South American bird not found in Panama. Scientists have discovered something uncommon in this species — it recognizes itself in a mirror. That’s one of the common measures of animal intelligence. Photo from Daniel Ostolaza’s Twitter feed.

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

Dr. Axe, Seven natural ways to treat a concussion

Ars Technica, Tiny room at Pompeii villa reveals how Roman slaves lived

SoMDNews, Smithsonian to time travel into the future with new exhibit

Amaze Lab, “The Tree of Death” (which we call manzanillos in Panama)

BBC, Peruvian family dog turns out to be Andean fox

Haugen, Witness to Facebook turning a blind eye to disinformation

The National Border Service — SENAFRONT — distributes Panamanian flags in Darien’s La Palma district. This branch of Panamanian law enforcement talks about instilling patriotic fervor, but it’s more basic than that. They want people to think that they are Panamanians who live IN PANAMA, not accidental residents who live in some “gap” between Panama and somewhere else. Moreover, there is the hope that the normal reaction when some armed band that isn’t SENAFRONT comes through the neighborhood, Darien residents will summon the police. SENAFRONT photo.

News / Noticias

AFP, Panama ex-president acquitted in espionage trial

TVN, Víctima de ‘pinchazos’ telefónicos advierte de amenazas

FOCO, Exfiscal panameño de Nueva York sobre la extradición de los Martinelli

La Estrella, Cortizo sanciona ley de transparencia fiscal internacional

The Guardian, Scrutiny for Mexico after arrest in NSO spyware case

NDTV, Pegasus spyware maker’s ceo-designate quits over US blacklist

Americas Quarterly, How Latin America reacted to Nicaragua

AP, UN: more than 84 million displaced people worldwide

Opinion / Opiniones

Drew, The Democrats’ debacle

Jackson, On war and drugs

Hightower, AI that will bite us in the butt

Heine, The United States should compete rather than block China

Castro, Cuba: el pueblo retoma la iniciativa

Batista Guevara, Justicia Putrefacta en Panamá

Libertad Ciuadana, Impunidad en el caso Martinelli

de Obaldía, ¿Impunidad en el sistema o sistema de impunidad?

Turner, Inconsistencia de un país de carbono negativo

Culture / Cultura

BBC, La poderosa influencia de las Canarias en el español caribeño

Mecott Moreno, Flores y mariposas saltarinas

Markowitz, Are people lying more since the rise of social media and smartphones?

US Soccer Players, Panama in 4th-place

