¿Wappin? Black Friday without shopping

Ignore all commercial gods and consider who was real: Ahmaud Arbery.

If your heart beats red and your soul still functions
Si su corazón late en rojo y su alma aún funciona

Boney M – Rivers of Babylon
https://youtu.be/c5cR82JPxQY

Boza – Hecha Pa’ Mi
https://youtu.be/S58E4lkL0ok

Chaka Khan & Gloria Estefan – Through the Fire
https://youtu.be/jQazMQ9gbrU

Solinka – Bemba Colora
https://youtu.be/95rsC8Gqbpo

Zahara – Loliwe
https://youtu.be/Z5jZu-y91VM

Susana Baca – Hasta la Raíz
https://youtu.be/VM72i0OyWV4

Sevana – If You Only Knew
https://youtu.be/ftS3jGAwdCQ

Sam And Dave – I Thank You
https://youtu.be/pREa20AgVMo

Sister Aisha – Guide & Protect
https://youtu.be/RER54uxuoS0

Ben E. King – Stand By Me
https://youtu.be/einn_UJgGGM

Burning and Looting – Bob Marley
https://youtu.be/2dvxhlPt32g

Joshue Ashby – Andy Blues
https://youtu.be/siy_I19iwwU

Archie Shepp – Attica Blues
https://youtu.be/xzcaO1CfBlo

Victor Boa – Arroz sin sal
https://youtu.be/92gJDq7bHsw

The Golden Gospel Singers – Oh Freedom!
https://youtu.be/nqPZUnV-vrw

 

