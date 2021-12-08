¿Wappin? Día de Madre

The Black Madonna of Guingamp, Brittany. Photo by Schorle. There are other places where Mothers Day is celebrated on this, the Catholic Day of the Immaculate Reception, but in Panama it’s a very popular holiday, such that when a past government tried to move its celebration to a Monday or a Friday, people here just paid that no heed and did not go to work that December 8. So is it paradoxical that there is little popular music here about this day? That’s probably a function of male-run business — musicians, and especially female artists, generally have to leave Panama to make a living.

Mothers Day in Panama, and in the

hearts of Panamanians everywhere

Mercedes Sosa – Solo le Pido a Dios

https://youtu.be/SIrot1Flczg

Sinead O’Connor & Roger Waters – Mother

https://youtu.be/VsKeoUF0iLQ

Yomira John – Mama Congo

https://youtu.be/PlaKQSsVF-A

Candi Staton – Mama

https://youtu.be/KGnnKEViirg

The Supremes – Mother Dear

https://youtu.be/M3f9myW9ktA

Erika Ender – Despacito

https://youtu.be/mIOlD7cGPUU

Mary J. Blige – Mary, Did You Know

https://youtu.be/A_k63Oec7LY

Vivir Quintana, Mon Laferte y El Palomar – Sin Miedo

https://youtu.be/OyU6_q2rNTI

Mampi – Amama

https://youtu.be/_zXALLRMJDY

Patricia Vlieg – Retratos de Su Alegría

https://youtu.be/IKQkAyn0cLo

Mariah Carey – Hero

https://youtu.be/0IA3ZvCkRkQ

Natalia Lafourcade – Mujer Divina

https://youtu.be/I30mGyTPmmM

Mavis Staples – The Weight

https://youtu.be/kJsx7m0O8VA

Natalie Merchant – Motherland

https://youtu.be/A2JbLUVt0Z0

