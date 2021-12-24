¿Wappin? Feliz Navidad / Merry Christmas

British and German troops fraternize across No Man’s Land on Christmas in 1914. Pope Benedict XV had called for a Christmas truce and was dismissed by the governments of both German and the UK, but the soldiers, notwithstanding the threats and warnings of their superior officers, had other ideas.

Las tropas británicas y alemanas confraternizan en la Tierra de Nadie en la Navidad de 1914 . El Papa Benedicto XV había pedido una tregua de Navidad y fue despedido por los gobiernos de Alemania y el Reino Unido, pero los soldados, a pesar de las amenazas y advertencias de sus oficiales superiores, tenían otros criterios.

Peace, Justice and Joy now and in times to come

Paz, Justicia y Alegría ahora y en los tiempos venideros

Mahalia Jackson – O Holy Night

https://youtu.be/uKILk4k3xvk

Concierto de Navidad de los tres tenores 1999

https://youtu.be/ZYCVI87-rK0

Trans-Siberian Orchestra – Christmas Canon

https://youtu.be/4cP26ndrmtg

Academy of Ancient Music, Oxford – Handel’s Messiah

https://youtu.be/XiBHbadRVBU

Joshue Ashby & C3 Project – All I Want for Christmas is You

https://youtu.be/tzr369yBhKs

An Arabic Christmas Troparion

https://youtu.be/MvjiVam2HO4

Tewodros Yosef – Ethiopian Orthodox mezmur

https://youtu.be/BVFleGUg7lw

Orquesta y Coro RTVE – Adeste Fidelis

https://youtu.be/Kz13ufATook

Of Monsters and Men – KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2015

https://youtu.be/ozAKRn5JT7k

Los Toribianitos – Cholito Jesús

https://youtu.be/ciDmRiNBPwI

DJ Chucky Mix – Reggae Christmas

https://youtu.be/ZPYlg0CsTrg

Johnny Cash & Neil Young – Little Drummer Boy

https://youtu.be/pkwby-YbVow

