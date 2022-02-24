Panama opposes war in Ukraine

Panamanian Minister of Foreign Relations Erika Mouynes speaks online with Panama’s acting ambassador in Ukraine, Javier Bonagas. MIRE photo.

Panama’s stand on the Russian invasion of Ukraine

issued by the Ministry of Foreign Relations

The Government of the Republic of Panama, true to its vocation for peace, multilateralism and support for dialogue, deeply regrets the recent events in Ukraine, which contravene the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter.

Panama adheres to the call made by the international community and supports the statement of the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, urging that all efforts be directed to avoid loss of life and decisively support the mitigation of the progressively deteriorating situation through the immediate cessation of the use of force and violence.

Panama, as a country that advocates dialogue and international law, urges to resume the paths of negotiation and diplomacy that renew the hope of peace, security and stability.

On the other hand, we call for respect for the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine based on international law.

