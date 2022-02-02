The Panama News blog links, February 2, 2022

The Panama News blog links
Canal, Maritime & Transport / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
Seatrade, Panama approves near shoring law
TheN24, Maersk opens regional HQ in Panama
gCaptain, New US Virgin Islands ship registry launched
The Indpendent, Crystal Cruises ships relocate to Bahamas due to US warrants
Seatrade, For the first time in 12 years, Northern Sea Routes remained closed
A Sunwing charter flight from Canada disembarks tourists at the Scarlett Martínez Airport in Rio Hato. In January, which would be peak tourism season, only 562 passengers came into Panama at this, Cocle province’s only international airport. Tocumen Airport Authority photo.
Economy / Economía
Metro Libre, CAMTUR busca un vínculo más efectivo con gabinete turístico
Radio Temblor, Grupos populares con candidatos para la Junta Directiva de la ACP
Chowdhury & Sundaram, Inflation paranoia threatens recovery
Baker, More thoughts on the Great Inflation Debate
López, Preocupación creciente por aumento del costo de vida
Shafik, The pandemic and our broken social contracts
Stiglitz & Weisbrot, Argentina and the IMF turn away from austerity
Five kilos of powdered sea cucumber, confiscated by Customs at Tocumen Airport. Panama bans the collection, possession and sale of the species of that genus of marine life, which are particularly valuable in Asian markets. The ban is there because sea cucumbers play important roles in the lives of coral reefs and Asian fishing fleets have stripped many places clean of them. Panama’s bad experience was in the 1990s, when a fleet owned by the late Reverend Sun Myung Moon too a lot of them out of Panama’s Caribbean waters. These particular invertebrates, distantly related to the starfish, were captured off of and rendered into powder in Africa.
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
Fielding, The biology of how muscles change with age
Metro Libre, Alta cifra de hospitalizados no vacunados en Santo Tomás
MIT Technology Review, Meet the NSA spies shaping the future
Mongabay, Safe havens for coral reefs disappear as oceans warm
Real Clear Science, New way of dating North America’s ancient rock art
Oliver & Martínez, Aislamiento social: la otra pandemia
Gizmodo, All-female termite colonies
Panama’s original movement to defend the rights of gay men, lesbians, bisexuals and transgendered people, the Asociación de Hombres y Mujeres Nuevos de Panamá (AHMNP), going out into the barrios and distributing information about HIV to at-risk folks.
News / Noticias
The New York Times, The battle for the world’s most powerful cyberweapon
TaiwanPlus, Taiwan’s VP meets Kamala Harris and China is unhappy
Nikkei Asia, New Honduran president drops push to ditch Taiwan for China
NY Daily News, Trump demands investigation of Pence
Business Insider, Vindman sues Trump and Guiliani under the 1871 KKK Act
FOCO: Audiencia New Business se suspende
El Siglo, Antai exige transparencia a los gobierno locales
El Siglo, Enero sangriente
Metro Libre, México cambia propuesta de embajador en Panamá
Opinion / Opiniones
Mujica, Viento fresco en Chile
Amnesty International, Israeli apartheid
Schedneck, The mindful Thich Nhat Hanh
Mouynes & Lopez, Rethinking migration in Latin America
Turner, Ley de niñez y adolescencia: deuda de 30 años
Palm, Contemplando a Martinelli sobre brunch dominical
Pinnock Rodríguez, Directiva ACP o colonialismo mental
Bernal, ¿Quo Vadis Unachi?
Culture / Cultura
Remezcla, Chile’s president-elect is a Swiftie
Potter, Ulysses at 100: why it was banned for being obscene
El Siglo, FAE 22 apuesta a fortalecer la salud mental de los panameños
The Guardian, Immanuel Wilkins: “…this idea of the in-between”
Remezcla: Guillermo del Toro on “Nightmare Alley,” responsibility of creators
To play the video click on https://twitter.com/i/status/1488604075306274816
