Sounds for this St. Patrick’s Day

We shouldn’t hold it against Ireland that their saint exiled the snakes whom we took in
Erin Sands & Damien Quinn – The Ballad of Grace
https://youtu.be/JM1QxhLBRUw
Paul Brady & Iarla Ó Lionáird – Óró ‘sé do bheatha ‘bhaile
https://youtu.be/ncZc7GwpVXU
Sinead O’Connor – Irish Ways
https://youtu.be/rCBpRh-JItg
The Cranberries – Linger
https://youtu.be/KejGNUgnZTQ
Hozier – Take Me To Church
https://youtu.be/YCCcmFIXYJA
The Kings of Connaught – The Rocky Road to Dublin
https://youtu.be/TNHafuFbxLc
Harp Twins & Máiréad Nesbitt – Kid ar an Sliabh
https://youtu.be/sEMR16gOXLM
The Clancy Brothers & Tommy Makem – Wild Colonial Boy
https://youtu.be/j3QJPxiLOPo
Enya – Boadicea
https://youtu.be/x_TqRLw0b8A
Nadia Birkenstock – A Trip to the Islands
https://youtu.be/qvyijUMqp_U
The Choral Scholars of University College Dublin – Mo Ghille Mear
https://youtu.be/zxjvNUNXhkU
The High Kings – The Wild Rover
https://youtu.be/_jgd07Ica5s
Chloe Agnew – Isle of Hope, Isle of Tears
https://youtu.be/dWFkQBtpzfo
U2 – Van Diemen’s Land
https://youtu.be/amwZZgcXBbo
The Corrs – Live in Paris 2022
https://youtu.be/aGfzDVnlDwk
