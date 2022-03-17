Sounds for this St. Patrick’s Day

Pearse

We shouldn’t hold it against Ireland that their saint exiled the snakes whom we took in

Erin Sands & Damien Quinn – The Ballad of Grace
https://youtu.be/JM1QxhLBRUw

Paul Brady & Iarla Ó Lionáird – Óró ‘sé do bheatha ‘bhaile
https://youtu.be/ncZc7GwpVXU

Sinead O’Connor – Irish Ways
https://youtu.be/rCBpRh-JItg

The Cranberries – Linger
https://youtu.be/KejGNUgnZTQ

Hozier – Take Me To Church
https://youtu.be/YCCcmFIXYJA

The Kings of Connaught – The Rocky Road to Dublin
https://youtu.be/TNHafuFbxLc

Harp Twins & Máiréad Nesbitt – Kid ar an Sliabh
https://youtu.be/sEMR16gOXLM

The Clancy Brothers & Tommy Makem – Wild Colonial Boy
https://youtu.be/j3QJPxiLOPo

Enya – Boadicea
https://youtu.be/x_TqRLw0b8A

Nadia Birkenstock – A Trip to the Islands
https://youtu.be/qvyijUMqp_U

The Choral Scholars of University College Dublin – Mo Ghille Mear
https://youtu.be/zxjvNUNXhkU

The High Kings – The Wild Rover
https://youtu.be/_jgd07Ica5s

Chloe Agnew – Isle of Hope, Isle of Tears
https://youtu.be/dWFkQBtpzfo

U2 – Van Diemen’s Land
https://youtu.be/amwZZgcXBbo

The Corrs – Live in Paris 2022
https://youtu.be/aGfzDVnlDwk

 

 

