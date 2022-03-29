The wetland is dry NOW… / YA el humedal está seco…

There is a little wetland to the right, just after one turns downhill off of the main road that goes up San Juan de Dios and eventually El Valle, into the El Bajito neighborhood of Cocle’s Juan Diaz de Anton corregimiento. It’s dry now.

Hay un pequeño humedal a la derecha, justo después de que uno gira cuesta abajo desde la carretera principal que sube por San Juan de Dios y finalmente El Valle, hacia el barrio El Bajito del corregimiento Juan Díaz de Antón de Coclé. Está seco ahora.

Will people complain about the road when the heavy rains fall?

¿Se quejará la gente sobre el camino cuando caigan las fuertes?

At the turnoff, just uphill from the wetland, there is the caseta to wait for the bus. Just in front of it there is this sign whereby the government boasts of its work on the unpaved road. The water from the wetland drains under the road through El Bajito, then farther down toward the Inter-American Highway when heavy rains make it overflow. At times it has been a problem.

En el desvío, justo cuesta arriba desde el humedal, está la caseta para esperar los búses. Justo enfrente hay este cartel en el que el gobierno se jacta de su trabajo en la carretera sin asfaltar. El agua del humedal drena debajo del camino a través de El Bajito, luego más abajo hacia la Carretera Interamericana cuando las fuertes lluvias hacen que se desborde. A veces ha sido un problema.

The problem is that vegetation that slows and filters the water flow into the wetland is being felled.

El problema es que se está talando la vegetación que frena y filtra el flujo de agua hacia el humedal.

It gets worse a little uphill, on the watercourse leading into the wetland. Possibly the devastation you see could be mitigated by planting and terracing that captures the water.

Empeora un poco cuesta arriba, en el curso de agua que desemboca en el humedal. Posiblemente, la devastación que ve podría mitigarse con plantas y terrazas que capturen el agua.

There are conflicting values, of course. The economic crisis that has gone with the epidemic means people building little houses in the woods, and the government’s call to increase food production.

Por supuesto hay valores en conflicto. La crisis económica que ha ido con la epidemia significa que la gente construye casitas en el bosque y el llamado del gobierno para aumentar la producción de alimentos.

The Ministry of Education is nearby, in the background where you can see the old corregiduria that they are rehabilitating for new uses. Has MiAmbiente been around? There are no outward signs of it. And if come the rains flooding makes the road impassable, will people blame the representante or the road crew? Cutting corners on drainage is a frequent roadbuilding abuse here, but it would seem unfair in this case.

Cerca está el Ministerio de Educación, al fondo donde se ve la antigua corregiduria que están rehabilitando para nuevos usos. ¿Ha existido MiAmbiente? No hay signos externos de ello. Y si las lluvias y las inundaciones hacen que el camino sea intransitable, ¿la gente culpará al representante o al equipo de caminos? Descuidar el drenaje es un abuso frecuente en la construcción de carreteras aquí, pero parecería injusto en este caso.

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.

~ ~ ~