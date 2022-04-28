The 100 Words Project: Remembering on this Yom HaShoah

A Jewish observance for Gentiles as well

Today is Holocaust Remembrance Day

We all survived the Holocaust

We are here to give voice to the six million Jews who were murdered

We are a reminder unchecked hatred can lead to actions, actions to genocide

Just over 75 years ago, one-third of the world’s Jews were systematically murdered

Among them, over 1.5 million children were killed

in the name of indifference, intolerance, hate

Hatred for what was feared

Hatred for what was different

We must remember the past or it will become our future

On Holocaust Remembrance Day we ask the world to stand with us and remember.

The official remembrance in Warsaw. The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, brutally suppressed in the end, was the high point of Jewish resistance against the Nazi massacre of some 11 million people just for who they were, some six million because they were Jews. Holocaust Remembrance Day is a solemn event created by those who survived to preserve this bit of history and to teach younger generations to prevent this sort of thing from ever happening again. It is celebrated in Israel and by many of the world’s Jews starting on this day as Yom HaShoah, the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. By United Nations resolution January 27, the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp by soldiers of the Soviet Red Army, is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

