¿Wappin? Aspects of the human condition / Aspectos de la condición humana

Blades
Rubén Blades, Casa de América photo.

I think we risk becoming the best informed society that has ever died of ignorance.

Rubén Blades

Before there was reality TV there was real culture
Antes de que existiera la telerrealidad era cultura real

Robert Johnson – Me and The Devil Blues
https://youtu.be/pfLGJLHGVFs

Vivir Quintana – Canción Sin Miedo
https://youtu.be/uRQLBhvCv10

Leonard Cohen – The Partisan
https://youtu.be/–bxTVx8L8E

Camila Moreno, Ximena Sariñana & Lido Pimienta – Déjame
https://youtu.be/VXQvjPbeZYI

Bruce Springsteen – This Depression
https://youtu.be/PNKe2XZR1qc

Peter Tosh – Burial
https://youtu.be/zLBVfatI8IM

Ólafur Arnalds & Nanna Bryndís Hilmarsdóttir – Particles
https://youtu.be/dJjJoHlJVho

Gilberto Santa Rosa – La Conciencia
https://youtu.be/3SQucMV8LHY

Luis Arteaga – La Última Canción
https://youtu.be/xLGJcpZ86Ag

Kany García & Carlos Vives – Búscame
https://youtu.be/18X9QQQO5Xk

Pablo Milanés – De que callada manera
https://youtu.be/E8MRVmT9eZ4

Yomira John – Solita
https://youtu.be/9B4G7wppIuY

Natalia Lafourcade – Alfonsina y El Mar
https://youtu.be/edLHHvTx6-w

Townes Van Zandt – Pancho and Lefty
https://youtu.be/zprRZ2wFQD4

Miles Davis Quintet – Round Midnight
https://youtu.be/GIgLt7LAZF0

 

