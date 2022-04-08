¿Wappin? Aspects of the human condition / Aspectos de la condición humana

Rubén Blades, Casa de América photo.
I think we risk becoming the best informed society that has ever died of ignorance.
Rubén Blades
Before there was reality TV there was real culture
Antes de que existiera la telerrealidad era cultura real
Robert Johnson – Me and The Devil Blues
https://youtu.be/pfLGJLHGVFs
Vivir Quintana – Canción Sin Miedo
https://youtu.be/uRQLBhvCv10
Leonard Cohen – The Partisan
https://youtu.be/–bxTVx8L8E
Camila Moreno, Ximena Sariñana & Lido Pimienta – Déjame
https://youtu.be/VXQvjPbeZYI
Bruce Springsteen – This Depression
https://youtu.be/PNKe2XZR1qc
Peter Tosh – Burial
https://youtu.be/zLBVfatI8IM
Ólafur Arnalds & Nanna Bryndís Hilmarsdóttir – Particles
https://youtu.be/dJjJoHlJVho
Gilberto Santa Rosa – La Conciencia
https://youtu.be/3SQucMV8LHY
Luis Arteaga – La Última Canción
https://youtu.be/xLGJcpZ86Ag
Kany García & Carlos Vives – Búscame
https://youtu.be/18X9QQQO5Xk
Pablo Milanés – De que callada manera
https://youtu.be/E8MRVmT9eZ4
Yomira John – Solita
https://youtu.be/9B4G7wppIuY
Natalia Lafourcade – Alfonsina y El Mar
https://youtu.be/edLHHvTx6-w
Townes Van Zandt – Pancho and Lefty
https://youtu.be/zprRZ2wFQD4
Miles Davis Quintet – Round Midnight
https://youtu.be/GIgLt7LAZF0
Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.