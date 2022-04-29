¿Wappin? Listen — you may learn / Escucha, puedes aprender

Most have translating subtitles. Even if you’re perfectly bilingual, you may have something to learn.

La mayoría tienen subtítulos de traducción. Aún si eres perfectamente bilingüe, podrías tener algo que aprender.



Canciones que significan algo

Songs that mean something

Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here

https://youtu.be/6qQA7ZqmSr8

Mon Laferte & Enrique Bunbury – Mi Buen Amor

https://youtu.be/q9rs_wsx4ZI

Erykah Badu – Next Lifetime

https://youtu.be/1090fz2j9E4

Adele – Set Fire to the Rain

https://youtu.be/QDt__hwn7Nc

Carlos Vives – Carito

https://youtu.be/XdhVGQl73ak

The Temptations – Papa Was a Rolling Stone

https://youtu.be/35k6mbe1xH0

The Supremes – Stop! in the Name of Love

https://youtu.be/xzkkqk3r2Oc

Haydée Milanés & Julieta Venegas – Si ella me faltara alguna vez

https://youtu.be/uIzWx-VRjdA

Katie James – Deja que Salga La Luna

https://youtu.be/G3STjYAxBH0

Ruben Blades – Amor y Control

https://youtu.be/G1RZTBkVbVg

Richie Ray & Bobby Cruz – Sonido Bestial (Live)

https://youtu.be/_eVmOyG6ZZQ

Buffy Sainte-Marie – Universal Soldier

https://youtu.be/uIN7aqDCE9E

Larry Verne – Please Mr. Custer

https://youtu.be/t8N1geyUWiQ

Neil Young – Cortez the Killer

https://youtu.be/0eRKmduq7y0

Eddie Palmieri – Unfinished Masterpiece

https://youtu.be/dvbji9bgN4U

