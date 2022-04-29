¿Wappin? Listen — you may learn / Escucha, puedes aprender

Most have translating subtitles. Even if you’re perfectly bilingual, you may have something to learn.
La mayoría tienen subtítulos de traducción. Aún si eres perfectamente bilingüe, podrías tener algo que aprender.

Canciones que significan algo
Songs that mean something

Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here
https://youtu.be/6qQA7ZqmSr8

Mon Laferte & Enrique Bunbury – Mi Buen Amor
https://youtu.be/q9rs_wsx4ZI

Erykah Badu – Next Lifetime
https://youtu.be/1090fz2j9E4

Adele – Set Fire to the Rain
https://youtu.be/QDt__hwn7Nc

Carlos Vives – Carito
https://youtu.be/XdhVGQl73ak

The Temptations – Papa Was a Rolling Stone
https://youtu.be/35k6mbe1xH0

The Supremes – Stop! in the Name of Love
https://youtu.be/xzkkqk3r2Oc

Haydée Milanés & Julieta Venegas – Si ella me faltara alguna vez
https://youtu.be/uIzWx-VRjdA

Katie James – Deja que Salga La Luna
https://youtu.be/G3STjYAxBH0

Ruben Blades – Amor y Control
https://youtu.be/G1RZTBkVbVg

Richie Ray & Bobby Cruz – Sonido Bestial (Live)
https://youtu.be/_eVmOyG6ZZQ

Buffy Sainte-Marie – Universal Soldier
https://youtu.be/uIN7aqDCE9E

Larry Verne – Please Mr. Custer
https://youtu.be/t8N1geyUWiQ

Neil Young – Cortez the Killer
https://youtu.be/0eRKmduq7y0

Eddie Palmieri – Unfinished Masterpiece
https://youtu.be/dvbji9bgN4U

 

