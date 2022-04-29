¿Wappin? Listen — you may learn / Escucha, puedes aprender

Most have translating subtitles. Even if you’re perfectly bilingual, you may have something to learn.
La mayoría tienen subtítulos de traducción. Aún si eres perfectamente bilingüe, podrías tener algo que aprender.
Canciones que significan algo
Songs that mean something
Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here
Mon Laferte & Enrique Bunbury – Mi Buen Amor
Erykah Badu – Next Lifetime
Adele – Set Fire to the Rain
Carlos Vives – Carito
The Temptations – Papa Was a Rolling Stone
The Supremes – Stop! in the Name of Love
Haydée Milanés & Julieta Venegas – Si ella me faltara alguna vez
Katie James – Deja que Salga La Luna
Ruben Blades – Amor y Control
Richie Ray & Bobby Cruz – Sonido Bestial (Live)
Buffy Sainte-Marie – Universal Soldier
Larry Verne – Please Mr. Custer
Neil Young – Cortez the Killer
Eddie Palmieri – Unfinished Masterpiece
