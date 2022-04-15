¿Wappin? Solidarity is righteous / La solidaridad es justa

On this Good Friday and first day of Passover, let’s have some empathy for those held captive, forced into exile or otherwise persecuted. It’s the cornerstone of every worthy faith.

En este Viernes Santo y el primer día de Pascua, tengamos un poco de empatía por los cautivos, forzados al exilio o perseguidos de otra manera. Es la piedra angular de toda fe digna. Photo by / Foto por Ted Eytan.

It could be you or me

Podrías ser tú o yo

Julian Lennon – Imagine

https://youtu.be/NicWjYMPDG0

Joan Osborne – One of Us

https://youtu.be/8lBuqscNe6o

Juanin Navarro et al – Allí donde tu sabes

https://youtu.be/fvEvlx_506A

Boney M – Rivers Of Babylon

https://youtu.be/c5cR82JPxQY

Roger Waters – The Last Refugee

https://youtu.be/63XfFlqGs0E

Patti Smith – Oh, red viburnum in the meadow (Ukrainian national anthem)

https://youtu.be/tk8GW1DmmHo

Carlos Martínez – El Presidiario

https://youtu.be/gkAdQF42em8

The Rolling Stones – Citadel

https://youtu.be/fTcKGxtWe1Q

The Unwanted – Out on the Western Plain

https://youtu.be/50cDN3-t9dQ

Rubén Blades – Prohibido Olvidar

https://youtu.be/HJu-zuHBk4E

Nina Simone – Tomorrow is my turn

https://youtu.be/GchAs0FjmIs

Enrique Bunbury & Carla Morrison – Porque las cosas cambian

https://youtu.be/uOK5Q6csXiI

Redbone – Come and Get Your Love

https://youtu.be/6qlQpOvVbZI

Mon Lafterte – La Mujer

https://youtu.be/tyA-_YAa-tE

The Golden Gospel Singers – Oh Freedom!

https://youtu.be/nqPZUnV-vrw

~ ~ ~