¿Wappin? Solidarity is righteous / La solidaridad es justa

On this Good Friday and first day of Passover, let’s have some empathy for those held captive, forced into exile or otherwise persecuted. It’s the cornerstone of every worthy faith.
En este Viernes Santo y el primer día de Pascua, tengamos un poco de empatía por los cautivos, forzados al exilio o perseguidos de otra manera. Es la piedra angular de toda fe digna. Photo by / Foto por Ted Eytan.
It could be you or me
Podrías ser tú o yo
Julian Lennon – Imagine
https://youtu.be/NicWjYMPDG0
Joan Osborne – One of Us
https://youtu.be/8lBuqscNe6o
Juanin Navarro et al – Allí donde tu sabes
https://youtu.be/fvEvlx_506A
Boney M – Rivers Of Babylon
https://youtu.be/c5cR82JPxQY
Roger Waters – The Last Refugee
https://youtu.be/63XfFlqGs0E
Patti Smith – Oh, red viburnum in the meadow (Ukrainian national anthem)
https://youtu.be/tk8GW1DmmHo
Carlos Martínez – El Presidiario
https://youtu.be/gkAdQF42em8
The Rolling Stones – Citadel
https://youtu.be/fTcKGxtWe1Q
The Unwanted – Out on the Western Plain
https://youtu.be/50cDN3-t9dQ
Rubén Blades – Prohibido Olvidar
https://youtu.be/HJu-zuHBk4E
Nina Simone – Tomorrow is my turn
https://youtu.be/GchAs0FjmIs
Enrique Bunbury & Carla Morrison – Porque las cosas cambian
https://youtu.be/uOK5Q6csXiI
Redbone – Come and Get Your Love
https://youtu.be/6qlQpOvVbZI
Mon Lafterte – La Mujer
https://youtu.be/tyA-_YAa-tE
The Golden Gospel Singers – Oh Freedom!
https://youtu.be/nqPZUnV-vrw
