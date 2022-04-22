¿Wappin? Songs from the down pole / Canciones desde el polo descendente

0

Way down there where everything looks up
Allá abajo donde todo mira hacia arriba

Ringo Starr – It Don’t Come Easy
https://youtu.be/NnJGfVYK6zs

Los Mozambiques – El Niño y el Perro
https://youtu.be/C5DjpTtGSX0

Carla Morrison – Falta de Respeto
https://youtu.be/5zwPDnv9Ueo

Peter Tosh – Till Your Well Runs Dry
https://youtu.be/jlB6UJmpybs

Edwin Starr – War
https://youtu.be/XhstDcnCOWc

Sigrid & Bring Me The Horizon – Bad Life
https://youtu.be/o4552tadeuM

Manu Chao – Clandestino
https://youtu.be/MNzafK1HIro

Rufus & Chaka Khan – Blue Love
https://youtu.be/UjKZNQkUhY8

John Lee Hooker, Carlos Santana & Etta James – Blues Boogie Jam
https://youtu.be/jRMzVMe18cA

Gary B.B. Coleman – The Sky is Crying
https://youtu.be/71Gt46aX9Z4

Robert Johnson – Me and The Devil Blues
https://youtu.be/pfLGJLHGVFs

Beth Hart – Baddest Blues
https://youtu.be/x_br4IQaQ7o

Ana Popovic – Funky Biscuit concert 2022
https://youtu.be/Dh1_nvpWHIM

 

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

 

