The Panama News blog links, May 19, 2022

Canal, Maritime & Transport / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

TVN, Naviera Atlas iniciará operaciones con puerto base en Panamá

MundoMarítimo, Crisis logística en China lleva a EEUU a relocalizar la producción

El Siglo, Un nuevo aumento en la gasolina a partir de este viernes

TVN, Congelan precio del combustible a $3.95 para transportistas

Economy / Economía

TVN, 30% de los desempleados del país son colonenses

Stiglitz & Ostry, The IMF is still behind the times on capital controls

LA Times: Bitcoin, NFTs, SPACs, meme stocks — all crashing

Common Dreams, USA ranked world’s biggest financial secrecy jurisdiction

Wall Street has consolidated into 5 giant banks.



Airlines have merged from 12 carriers in 1980 to 4 today.



A handful of drug companies control the pharmaceutical industry.



Four giants control over 80% of meat processing.



The evidence of corporate concentration is everywhere. pic.twitter.com/XYCduO3Edk — Robert Reich (@RBReich) May 17, 2022

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

EFE: Wanda, Latin America’s first sustainable wheel that catches floating garbage

Anthony, Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season

AFP, Los “bots” en el centro de la pelea por la compra de Twitter

Telemetro, Viene primer hospital gubernamental para la fauna silvestre

EFE, The world’s oldest mummies seek new home

Note: The sound on this begins with an echo, but shortly into the video the problem is corrected.

News / Noticias

Telemetro, Juez deja sin efecto el proyecto del Mercado de Mariscos

TVN, Ministerio de Ambiente rechaza el relleno en Amador



Metro Libre, MiAmbiente rechaza la mina El Remance

La Prensa, Audiencia de New Business sin Martinelli

FOCO: Para abonar la multa de Odebrecht, un juez mandó a retener $7.9 millones

La Estrella, 15 diputados de CD enfrentarán audiencias el 25 de mayo

Telemetro, CUCO no asistirá a reunión con presidente Cortizo

ABC, US Interstate highway shootings surged during pandemic

Newsweek, Biden’s centrist brand dealt new blow by his own party in Pennsylvania

Grim, Manchin-Sinema Dems got routed last night

Politico: Manchin and Sinema ‘sabotaged’ Biden’s plans, Sanders says

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister @gastonbrowne will not attend the Summit of the Americas if Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua are excluded. "That is the precondition." pic.twitter.com/W7WmkCSfD3 — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) May 12, 2022

Summit of the Americas / Cumbre de las Américas

Expansión, AMLO descarta ruptura con EEUU

Winter, What the Summit of the Americas mess really tells us

Snider, US and Latin America: trouble in the backyard

Financial Times, US summit struggles in Latin America are a boon to China

COHA, US policy of exclusion at the Summit of the America

Responsible Statecraft, Boycotts may turn Summit of the Americas into a disaster

Black Alliance for Peace, Boycott the Summit of the Americas

El American, Biden’s Americas summit opportunity

Benjamin, Obama’s handshake with Raúl Castro shows the way

AP, Presidente de Guatemala no irá al cumbre

Opinion / Opiniones

Soifer, The Supreme Court’s text mess

Smith, Buffalo shooting is the culmination of California’s ‘great replacement’ theory

Santiago, Estas son nuestras reglas

Rodríguez Santos, Nos unimos en la lucha o nos esclavizan

Blades, El problema de Colón

Reyes, Apoyar la justa lucha del pueblo colonense es un deber

Santamaría, ¿Hasta el obscurantismo?

Culture / Cultura

La Estrella, Teatro Nacional presenta El Puente en homenaje a Raúl Leis

Sagel, Adiós poeta

Pickering-Iazzi, The photographer who fought the Sicilian Mafia for five decades

El Siglo, ‘Aló, ¿Sech?’

Paxton, The Loch Ness monster: a modern history

Pirates Prospects, Pirates are front runners to sign two players from Panama

