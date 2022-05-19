The Panama News blog links, May 19, 2022

The Panama News blog links
Canal, Maritime & Transport / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
TVN, Naviera Atlas iniciará operaciones con puerto base en Panamá
MundoMarítimo, Crisis logística en China lleva a EEUU a relocalizar la producción
El Siglo, Un nuevo aumento en la gasolina a partir de este viernes
TVN, Congelan precio del combustible a $3.95 para transportistas
Economy / Economía
TVN, 30% de los desempleados del país son colonenses
Stiglitz & Ostry, The IMF is still behind the times on capital controls
LA Times: Bitcoin, NFTs, SPACs, meme stocks — all crashing
Common Dreams, USA ranked world’s biggest financial secrecy jurisdiction
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
EFE: Wanda, Latin America’s first sustainable wheel that catches floating garbage
Anthony, Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season
AFP, Los “bots” en el centro de la pelea por la compra de Twitter
Telemetro, Viene primer hospital gubernamental para la fauna silvestre
EFE, The world’s oldest mummies seek new home
Note: The sound on this begins with an echo, but shortly into the video the problem is corrected.
News / Noticias
Telemetro, Juez deja sin efecto el proyecto del Mercado de Mariscos
TVN, Ministerio de Ambiente rechaza el relleno en Amador
Metro Libre, MiAmbiente rechaza la mina El Remance
La Prensa, Audiencia de New Business sin Martinelli
FOCO: Para abonar la multa de Odebrecht, un juez mandó a retener $7.9 millones
La Estrella, 15 diputados de CD enfrentarán audiencias el 25 de mayo
Telemetro, CUCO no asistirá a reunión con presidente Cortizo
ABC, US Interstate highway shootings surged during pandemic
Newsweek, Biden’s centrist brand dealt new blow by his own party in Pennsylvania
Grim, Manchin-Sinema Dems got routed last night
Politico: Manchin and Sinema ‘sabotaged’ Biden’s plans, Sanders says
Summit of the Americas / Cumbre de las Américas
Expansión, AMLO descarta ruptura con EEUU
Winter, What the Summit of the Americas mess really tells us
Snider, US and Latin America: trouble in the backyard
Financial Times, US summit struggles in Latin America are a boon to China
COHA, US policy of exclusion at the Summit of the America
Responsible Statecraft, Boycotts may turn Summit of the Americas into a disaster
Black Alliance for Peace, Boycott the Summit of the Americas
El American, Biden’s Americas summit opportunity
Benjamin, Obama’s handshake with Raúl Castro shows the way
AP, Presidente de Guatemala no irá al cumbre
Opinion / Opiniones
Soifer, The Supreme Court’s text mess
Smith, Buffalo shooting is the culmination of California’s ‘great replacement’ theory
Santiago, Estas son nuestras reglas
Rodríguez Santos, Nos unimos en la lucha o nos esclavizan
Blades, El problema de Colón
Reyes, Apoyar la justa lucha del pueblo colonense es un deber
Santamaría, ¿Hasta el obscurantismo?
Culture / Cultura
La Estrella, Teatro Nacional presenta El Puente en homenaje a Raúl Leis
Sagel, Adiós poeta
Pickering-Iazzi, The photographer who fought the Sicilian Mafia for five decades
El Siglo, ‘Aló, ¿Sech?’
Paxton, The Loch Ness monster: a modern history
Pirates Prospects, Pirates are front runners to sign two players from Panama
