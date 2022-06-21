Castro-Rodríguez, Latinos who believe Trump’s Big Lie

Miami Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio.

Wikimedia photo by Anthony Crider.

Why many Hispanic Americans believe the Big Lie

by Manuel Castro-Rodríguez

Miami’s GOP Members of Congress and several hundred Hispanic Americans know that I suffer the censorship of the communist dictatorship. Have your proven complaints against officials ever been censored? When it happens on a large scale, it can be a threat to society.

There are seven Democrats and two Republicans on the House of Representatives’ January 6 committee. “President Trump invested millions of dollars of campaign funds purposely spreading false information, running ads he knew were false, and convincing millions of Americans that the election was corrupt and he was the true president,” said Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who is the elder daughter of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney and is the January 6 committee’s vice chair.

In the hearing room on U.S. Capitol last week, a parade of the then President Donald Trump advisors testified to committee, that they tried to tell the Trump that he had lost the 2020 election. It is possible that Trump knew he had lost but decided to pursue another, more cynical route to power by persisting in what is come to be known as the ‘Big Lie‘.

“It’s cognitive dissonance,” said Jennifer Stromer-Galley, a Syracuse University professor who has studied how Trump used social media and advertising to mobilize his base. “If you believe what Trump says, and now Bill Barr and Trump’s own daughter are saying these other things, it creates a crack, and people have to fill it.

In the hearing room on U.S. Capitol, the January 6 committee has shown clips from the violent assault on the Capitol and also from closed-door interviews with Trump aides and associates who were trying to dissuade him from spreading falsehoods about an election he lost. The lawmakers leading the hearings into the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol said one of their goals is to show how Trump repeatedly lied to his supporters in an effort to hold onto power and subvert American democracy.

Bill Barr served as the 77th and 85th United States attorney general in the administrations of George H. W. Bush and Donald Trump. According to his testimony before the House select committee, Barr is disagrees with Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud. “Before the election, it was possible to talk sense to the president and, while you sometimes had to engage in a big wrestling match with him, it was possible to keep things on track. “I felt that after the election he didn’t seem to be listening,” Barr said.

To be clear, Bill Barr is still a hardline conservative. Just a few weeks ago, he made several false claims in a Fox News interview about the Trump-Russia investigation.

For those who accept Trump’s baseless claims, Barr’s testimony was especially jarring. In his interview with investigators, Bill Barr detailed Trump’s many absurd allegations about the election 2020, calling them “bogus” and “idiotic.”

Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser, recalls father’s final January 6 call with Mike Pence: “You are a wimp.” “It was a different tone than I’d heard him take with the vice president before,” Ivanka says of Trump.

Greg Jacob, who served as chief counsel to Mike Pence when he was vice president, said 1, 2 and 3 to the United States House Select Committee on June 16.

“This may be the most important thing I ever sign,” then Vice President Mike Pence reportedly said shortly before declaring in his letter dated Jan. 6, 2021, that no one person has the power to determine who will hold the office of president of the United States. Within a few hours, rioters hoping to overturn President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss would come within roughly 40 feet of confronting and, as they claimed, attempting to kill Pence for what they considered his betrayal.

“I could hear the din of the rioters,” Greg Jacob testified before the House Jan. 6 committee. “I was not aware they were as close as that.” Jacob was with Pence and his family as they were being shepherded by the Secret Service to a secure location.

J. Michael Luttig, who served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit for 15 years, and prior to that worked as a lawyer for Republican presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. Luttig said to the United States House Select Committee on the January 6, 2021, Attack on the United States Capitol on June 16, 2022:

Almost two years after that fateful day … Donald Trump and his allies and supporters are a clear and present danger to American democracy. That’s not because of what happened on January 6. It is because to this very day the former president and his allies and supporters pledge that in the presidential election of 2024, if the former president or his anointed successor as the Republican party presidential candidate were to lose that election, they would attempt to overturn that 2024 election in the same way that they attempted to overturn the 2020 election, but succeed in 2024 where they failed in 2020.

Journalists working for Univision and Telemundo know that one by one, several of President Donald Trump’s former top advisers have told a special House committee investigating his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection that they didn’t believe his lies about the 2020 election, and that the former president knew he lost to Joe Biden. Nevertheless, self-censorship at Univision and Telemundo on hearings Jan. 6 insurrection continues. Why?

In spite of that the boards of directors of Univision and Telemundo know the power of an informed public, no Radio and Television in Spanish in South Florida has published testimonials of Bill Barr, Ivanka Trump, Greg Jacob or J. Michael Luttig to the United States House select committee on the January 6, 2021. Why have not at Univision and Telemundo have shown these clips yet? Why have not journalists working for Univision and Telemundo talked on these clips yet?

The Jan. 6 hearings are really an inquest into the ‘Big Lie:‘ “So far, the hearings are less about the specific acts committed on that day, and more about the disinformation campaign Trump waged before and after the 2020 election.”

Journalists working for Univision and Telemundo know that disinformation, which is “false information deliberately and often covertly spread (as by the planting of rumors) in order to influence public opinion or obscure the truth,” has spread to Latino communities in South Florida: Radio Mambí and Actualidad Radio are doing a disservice to our democracy by spreading false information and embraced conspiracy theories.

Radio Mambí, whose owner is UNIVISION, is a leader in disinformation targeted at Latinos in South Florida: “For instance, Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar and her affirmation that in Pennsylvania in the 2020 election there were ‘200,000 more votes’ cast than there were registered voters is typical of communists and fascists.”

Journalists working for Univision and Telemundo know that the events of Jan. 6, 2021, including a noose and makeshift gallows on the lawn when Capitol rioters intended to “capture and assassinate” elected officials, make clear a growing unity between the Trump’s GOP and white supremacists. Why have not journalists at Univision and Telemundo talked of this yet?

Journalists working for Univision and Telemundo know that Donald Trump and his allies “are a clear and present danger to American democracy.” Why have not journalists at Univision and Telemundo talked on this yet?

Many Hispanic Americans believe the ‘Big Lie’ and they don’t know that the then President Trump expressed support for “hang Mike Pence” chants and did little to stop the violence, according to three people familiar with the matter. Why have not journalists working for Univision and Telemundo in South Florida talked on this yet?

Where are journalists working for Univision and Telemundo in South Florida that are not reporting these serious attacks on our democracy? They should follow the example of the independent journalism in Cuba.

