Castro-Rodríguez, Miami Spanish broadcast blackout on damning testimony

Proud Boys marching in Washington on January 6, 2021, prior to the assault on the US Capitol. Wikimedia photo by Elvert Barnes. Since then they have marched into leadership positions within the Republican Party in Miami.

In Miami no Spanish-language radio or TV coverage of Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony

by Manuel Castro-Rodríguez

The congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, has established that it thinks at least some of the attackers, such as leaders of the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keeper groups, premeditated the attack on the Capitol, but:

• 1- Mr. René García, who is the chairman of the Miami-Dade Republican Party, Miami-Dade County Commissioner and former state senator, refuses to denounce seven Proud Boys that are on Miami-Dade GOP exec committee.

• 2- Senator Marco Rubio refuses to denounce seven Proud Boys that are on Miami-Dade GOP exec committee.

• 3- No radio or television station in Spanish in Miami has broadcast this news about Senator Marco Rubio and the chairman of the Miami-Dade Republican Party, René García.

The congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection held a surprise hearing Tuesday that featured a key witness: Cassidy Hutchinson, who was a top aide to President Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

Hutchinson is not a household name, but she’s become central to the committee investigation — she sat for four recorded interviews and was the only live witness at the Tuesday hearing. In her live testimony, Hutchinson provided an intimate and detailed look inside the West Wing — and at the president, specifically — on the day of the attack:

• 1. Trump knew some of his supporters had weapons — and encouraged them to march on the Capitol. And he tried to go, too.

• 2. Trump wrestled with his Secret Security agent as he sought to go to the Capitol

• 3. Trump didn’t want to call off the rioters

• 4. Trump threw dishes

No radio or television station in Spanish in Miami has broadcast this news about the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, who was a top aide to President Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, Mark Meadows. Miss Hutchinson said, among other things:

I just had an interesting conversation with Rudy, Mark. Sounds like we’re going to go to the Capitol,” she told Meadows. “He didn’t look up from his phone and said something to the effect of, ‘There’s a lot going on, Cass, but I don’t know, things might get real, real bad on January 6th.

Me? Every day I comply with the naturalization oath of allegiance to the United States of America that I made: “I promise that I will protect the Constitution and all laws from all enemies, from other countries, or from inside the United States,” even if the enemies are Senator Marco Rubio and the chairman of the Miami-Dade Republican Party, Miami-Dade County Commissioner and former state senator René García.

