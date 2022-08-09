Castro-Rodríguez: Scott, Rubio and Florida kids

Republicans are in trouble with senior citizens in general because of things the head of their Senate campaign, Rick Scott, says about ending Social Security and Medicare, and taxing lower-income parents. GOP “family values” culture war measures would also increase the numbers of grandparents taking care of kids whom their daughters didn’t want to have and can’t support.

Marco Rubio, Rick Scott and Florida children

by Manuel Castro-Rodríguez

Florida has ranked 35th in the nation for three years in a row. Policy experts say the state needs to do more to assist families and support child mental health. But Republicans are not listening.

For example:

Although the United States, which is the most powerful country known to mankind, ranks 28 in the world on social progress, Sen. Marco Rubio said Social Security and Medicare have “weakened us as a people.” You needed to see it in his own words for you to know the type of man Marco Rubio is — besides lying to his constituents because his parents came in 1956, they were not fleeing communism. In February, Sen. Rick Scott, a Florida Republican who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, proposed an 11-point plan if they retake control of the Senate, which includes these issues:

a- “All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount. Currently over half of Americans pay no income tax.” Sen. Scott’s plan would require households with children making less than $50,000 to shell out more than $4,500 in additional taxes. b- “All federal legislation sunsets in five years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.” Sen. Scott’s plan wants Congress to reauthorize Social Security, Medicare every five years. Their survival would not be guaranteed.

As Scott himself said, “I’ll warn you, this plan is not for the faint of heart.”

Where are Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez? Policy experts say Florida needs to do more to assist families and support child mental health.

Manuel Castro-Rodríguez, who was born and raised in Havana, now lives in Miami. For a number of years between leaving Cuba and moving to the United States, he lived in Panama.

