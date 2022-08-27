Genre-bending, mostly subtitled mix / Mezcla de géneros, la mayoría subtitulada

0

Canciones para adentrarse en diferentes idiomas y culturas
Songs to step into different languages and cultures

Dua Lipa – New Rules
https://youtu.be/YXFPu1wPPJQ

Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On
https://youtu.be/ZxhbpA6kJHc

Bob Marley – No Woman, No Cry
https://youtu.be/2Dq33kK9nDU

Julieta Venegas – Limón y sal
https://youtu.be/Z_6PK7A3_ME

Big Mama Mae Thornton – Hound Dog
https://youtu.be/aIe78PbCMg8

Vladimir Kostadinovic Group & Melissa Aldana – Balkan Flood
https://youtu.be/QI7wNYa1Auw

Aventura – El Perdedor
https://youtu.be/fmp93hPeaSM

Kumbia Queers – Delivery de Vino
https://youtu.be/SGfNwQXv6UA

Sigrid – Burning Bridges
https://youtu.be/rgOBEcd1rD8

Samantha Fish – Twisted Ambition
https://youtu.be/G18ygqdnIcw

Lord Panama & The Víctor Boa Trio – The Bomb
https://youtu.be/4dBUizFlhu8

Carla Morrison – Falta de Respeto
https://youtu.be/5zwPDnv9Ueo

Lee Oskar – Before the Rain
https://youtu.be/tHR63C9lurI

Churupaca – No se vive feliz comiendo perdiz
https://youtu.be/TziaTPee0G0

Robert Johnson – Me and the Devil Blues
https://youtu.be/pfLGJLHGVFs

 

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

 

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.  

~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information. Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.
 

22ENGdonateBUTTON

 

CIAM

 

FB_2

 

Tweet

 

FB CCL

 

$$

 
PDC
 
Dinero

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR