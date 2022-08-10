Las pretensiones de las familias ilustres sobre la ley / The illustrious families’ claims about the law

What does “collective conquest” mean? Starting with you, live by enjoying the Constitution, Laws, and the Rule of Law that we have in Panama. If you want communism go back to 1917 where they spoke as you do.

Lo que dice la Constitución de Panamá

What Panama’s Constitution says

ARTICULO 284. El Estado intervendrá en toda clase de empresas, dentro de la reglamentación que establezca la Ley, para hacer efectiva la justicia social a que se refiere la presente Constitución y, en especial, para los siguientes fines:

1. Regular por medio de organismos especiales las tarifas, los servicios y los precios de los artículos de cualquier naturaleza, y especialmente los de primera necesidad.

2. Exigir la debida eficacia en los servicios y la adecuada calidad de los artículos mencionados en el aparte anterior.

3. Coordinar los servicios y la producción de artículos. La Ley definirá los artículos de primera necesidad.

~ ~

ARTICLE 284. The State will intervene in all kinds of companies, within the regulations established by the Law, to make effective the social justice referred to in this Constitution and, in particular, for the following purposes:

1. Regulate through special organizations the rates, services and prices of articles of any nature, and especially those of first necessity.

2. Demand due efficiency in the services and adequate quality of the articles mentioned in the previous section.

3. Coordinate the services and the production of articles. The Law will define the articles of first need.

Lo que está sucediendo ahora es que algunos gremios empresariales están tratando de descartar todos los acuerdos hechos en las conversaciones en Penonomé, y en su campaña de propaganda están sacando a la luz a expolíticos caídos en desgracia, personas que alguna vez se hicieron pasar por magnates de los negocios con reputaciones odiosas, buscavidas de bitcoins que se hacen pasar por filósofos, personas que abrieron sus cuentas de redes sociales ayer o anteayer, medios oscuros sin apenas seguidores. Es lo que los gringos llaman una “campaña de astroturf”: un falso grito de justicia desde una base mayoritariamente imaginaria.

What’s happening now is that the business lobbies are trying to discard all agreements made at the talks in Penonome, and in their propaganda campaign they are bringing out disgraced former politicians, former would-be business tycoons with odious reputations, bitcoin hustlers posing as philosophers, personas that opened their social media accounts yesterday or the day before, obscure media with hardly any followings. It’s what the Gringos call an “astroturf campaign” – a fake grass-roots hue and cry.

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.

~ ~ ~