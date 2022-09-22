At the UN General Assembly: four takes from heads of American states

“War is just a trap that brings the end of time closer, in a great orgy of irrationality. From Latin America, we call on Ukraine and Russia to make peace.” Colombian President Gustavo Petro, at the UN. Photo by the Colombian Presidency.

What they said at the UN General Assembly

click on the links to videos of the official English translations of what they said

Gustavo Petro, Colombia

https://youtu.be/rFIBY0tDoSg

Xiomara Castro, Honduras

https://youtu.be/261VgCIFK70

Jairo Bolsonaro, Brazil

https://youtu.be/2fu5Hl84Qdg

Gabriel Boric, Chile

https://youtu.be/qizf-MfeYPk

