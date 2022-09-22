At the UN General Assembly: four takes from heads of American states

“War is just a trap that brings the end of time closer, in a great orgy of irrationality. From Latin America, we call on Ukraine and Russia to make peace.” Colombian President Gustavo Petro, at the UN. Photo by the Colombian Presidency.
What they said at the UN General Assembly
click on the links to videos of the official English translations of what they said
Gustavo Petro, Colombia
https://youtu.be/rFIBY0tDoSg
Xiomara Castro, Honduras
https://youtu.be/261VgCIFK70
Jairo Bolsonaro, Brazil
https://youtu.be/2fu5Hl84Qdg
Gabriel Boric, Chile
https://youtu.be/qizf-MfeYPk
