On an evening stroll through Panama City’s Santa Ana…

You see THIS nocturnal trap on the Peatonal in Santa Ana because the flash in the camera makes it visible. Walking down the street at night you might not. It’s the municipio’s job to keep such holes covered, and the general public’s job to avoid the camouflage effect by refraining from throwing trash in every available hole. Former Mayor Juan Carlos Navarro campaigned against the dangers and evils of such littering. Current Mayor José Luis Fábrega, a civil engineer by education, has other priorities. Photo by Rozano Johnson. ‘But they GET THINGS DONE — there are more PRD

members and relatives on the payroll and such

photos by and injury of Rozano Johnson

OUCH! Might have been worse, but that’s small comfort.

