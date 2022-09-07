Steve Bannon’s statement after being indicted

Former Trump campaign strategist, accused in New York of state fraud charges arising from alleged skimming from a private US-Mexican border wall scheme. Photo by Gage Skidmore. He’s being framed, Trump’s

former campaign strategist says statement by Steve Bannon

Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes