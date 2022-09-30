¿Wappin? The Central Scrutinizer can’t be a dumbass

0
Scrutinizer
The Central Scrutinizer, Another try to look through you. Photo by Erich Ferdinand.

To make a better world, know and appreciate who’s fighting

Frank Zappa – What’s the Ugliest Part of Your Body?
https://youtu.be/-1WJyLQjypo

Prokofiev – Battle On The Ice, by the Russian State Symphony
https://youtu.be/xyDKezDLGTM

Flora Purim – Casa Forte
https://youtu.be/LA-zyqGb3xA

Khachaturian – Adagio from Spartacus
https://youtu.be/LZLMKkEGFRo

Pete Seeger – A hard rain’s a-gonna fall
https://youtu.be/CAIQ8unomcw

Coven – One Tin Soldier
https://youtu.be/HKx0tdlxMfY

Knipper & Gusev – Meadowland, by the Jefferson Airplane
https://youtu.be/vuG2Itxjl6U

Barrileras del 8M – Canción Sin Miedo
https://youtu.be/XpIHH_jShcI

Dmitri Shostakovichh – Adagio Babi Yar, by the Chicago Symphony
https://youtu.be/86pyUzH4It4

Rubén Blades – Prohibido Olvidar
https://youtu.be/KJmAB6jPRAg

Lysenko & Starytsky – A Moonlight Night by the Gimnazija Kranj Symphony
https://youtu.be/aaOChwNPg5o

Concierto Paz Sin Fronteras Colombia / Venezuela 2008
https://youtu.be/JlMjTjefIzE

 

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

 

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.  

~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information. Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.
 

22ENGdonateBUTTON

 

CIAM

 

FB_2

 

Tweet

 

FB CCL

 

$$

 
PDC
 
Dinero

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

I accept the Privacy Policy