¿Wappin? The Central Scrutinizer can’t be a dumbass

The Central Scrutinizer, Another try to look through you. Photo by Erich Ferdinand.
To make a better world, know and appreciate who’s fighting
Frank Zappa – What’s the Ugliest Part of Your Body?
https://youtu.be/-1WJyLQjypo
Prokofiev – Battle On The Ice, by the Russian State Symphony
https://youtu.be/xyDKezDLGTM
Flora Purim – Casa Forte
https://youtu.be/LA-zyqGb3xA
Khachaturian – Adagio from Spartacus
https://youtu.be/LZLMKkEGFRo
Pete Seeger – A hard rain’s a-gonna fall
https://youtu.be/CAIQ8unomcw
Coven – One Tin Soldier
https://youtu.be/HKx0tdlxMfY
Knipper & Gusev – Meadowland, by the Jefferson Airplane
https://youtu.be/vuG2Itxjl6U
Barrileras del 8M – Canción Sin Miedo
https://youtu.be/XpIHH_jShcI
Dmitri Shostakovichh – Adagio Babi Yar, by the Chicago Symphony
https://youtu.be/86pyUzH4It4
Rubén Blades – Prohibido Olvidar
https://youtu.be/KJmAB6jPRAg
Lysenko & Starytsky – A Moonlight Night by the Gimnazija Kranj Symphony
https://youtu.be/aaOChwNPg5o
Concierto Paz Sin Fronteras Colombia / Venezuela 2008
https://youtu.be/JlMjTjefIzE
Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.