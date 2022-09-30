¿Wappin? The Central Scrutinizer can’t be a dumbass

The Central Scrutinizer, Another try to look through you. Photo by Erich Ferdinand.

To make a better world, know and appreciate who’s fighting

Frank Zappa – What’s the Ugliest Part of Your Body?

https://youtu.be/-1WJyLQjypo

Prokofiev – Battle On The Ice, by the Russian State Symphony

https://youtu.be/xyDKezDLGTM

Flora Purim – Casa Forte

https://youtu.be/LA-zyqGb3xA

Khachaturian – Adagio from Spartacus

https://youtu.be/LZLMKkEGFRo

Pete Seeger – A hard rain’s a-gonna fall

https://youtu.be/CAIQ8unomcw

Coven – One Tin Soldier

https://youtu.be/HKx0tdlxMfY

Knipper & Gusev – Meadowland, by the Jefferson Airplane

https://youtu.be/vuG2Itxjl6U

Barrileras del 8M – Canción Sin Miedo

https://youtu.be/XpIHH_jShcI

Dmitri Shostakovichh – Adagio Babi Yar, by the Chicago Symphony

https://youtu.be/86pyUzH4It4

Rubén Blades – Prohibido Olvidar

https://youtu.be/KJmAB6jPRAg

Lysenko & Starytsky – A Moonlight Night by the Gimnazija Kranj Symphony

https://youtu.be/aaOChwNPg5o

Concierto Paz Sin Fronteras Colombia / Venezuela 2008

https://youtu.be/JlMjTjefIzE

