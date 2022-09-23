What Latin American and Caribbean leaders said at the UN General Assembly (II)

Bolivian President Lucho Arce proposed “expanding our restricted vision of human rights and democracy. … We should overcome the capitalist order that puts us into a steep, dangerous and unlimited race of consumerism, putting humanity and the planet at risk. Rather, let us build a more just, inclusive and equitable world.” From his Twitter feed.
What they said at the UN General Assembly
click on the links to the videos, most in official English translations, of what they said
Lucho Arce, Bolivia
https://youtu.be/58uzWQ0JRNg
Mia Amor Mottley, Barbados
https://youtu.be/vfBNZPDSXXM
Andrew Holness, Jamaica
https://youtu.be/pxQxFeBUEW0
Guillermo Lasso, Ecuador
https://youtu.be/3jlhlgcJ2wY
Pedro Castillo, Peru
https://youtu.be/IslcdxjM_kU
Nayib Bukele, El Salvador
https://youtu.be/VLCTv_cv-jk
Mario Abdo Benítez, Paraguay
https://youtu.be/vFbnYaRPuMA
Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Guyana
https://youtu.be/w05V6Iw2dD4
