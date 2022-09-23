What Latin American and Caribbean leaders said at the UN General Assembly (II)

Bolivian President Lucho Arce proposed “expanding our restricted vision of human rights and democracy. … We should overcome the capitalist order that puts us into a steep, dangerous and unlimited race of consumerism, putting humanity and the planet at risk. Rather, let us build a more just, inclusive and equitable world.” From his Twitter feed.

What they said at the UN General Assembly

click on the links to the videos, most in official English translations, of what they said

Lucho Arce, Bolivia

https://youtu.be/58uzWQ0JRNg

Mia Amor Mottley, Barbados

https://youtu.be/vfBNZPDSXXM

Andrew Holness, Jamaica

https://youtu.be/pxQxFeBUEW0

Guillermo Lasso, Ecuador

https://youtu.be/3jlhlgcJ2wY

Pedro Castillo, Peru

https://youtu.be/IslcdxjM_kU

Nayib Bukele, El Salvador

https://youtu.be/VLCTv_cv-jk

Mario Abdo Benítez, Paraguay

https://youtu.be/vFbnYaRPuMA

Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Guyana

https://youtu.be/w05V6Iw2dD4

