¿Wappin? Perhaps it shouldn’t be / Quizás no debería serlo

With two bullets and a toxic brew of other issues, this brilliant musician was taken away from the world, to whose culture he made noteworthy contributions. It wasn’t like any of those scenarios that the gun sellers spin.
Con dos balazos y una mezcla tóxica de otros temas, este genial músico fue arrebatado del mundo, a cuya cultura hizo notables aportes. No era como ninguno de esos escenarios que tejen los vendedores de armas.
People run for the US Congress on this
La agenda de algunos candidatos
Bruce Springsteen – Murder Incorporated
https://youtu.be/Jj7hvKQ6Uhc
Sippie Wallace – Murder Gonna Be My Crime
https://youtu.be/6Xzyg5V4Ks8
Rubén Blades – Sicarios
https://youtu.be/sF2InmynRjE
Sinéad O’Connor – Drink Before the War
https://youtu.be/g6sTTu1jv4s
Mike Millius – Algiers Motel
https://youtu.be/k2dQYstxOOk
Hello Seahorse! – Criminal
https://youtu.be/Kon3vGYJZgw
Bob Marley – War
https://youtu.be/bFWlTjabdto
John Lee Hooker – Bad Like Jesse James
https://youtu.be/r_ZVrR6lD4s
Bessie Smith – Send Me to the ‘Lectric Chair
https://youtu.be/WrCHsL68AZQ
Jimi Hendrix – Hey Joe
https://youtu.be/rX-4eluL-HM
Of Monsters and Men – The Cabin Session
https://youtu.be/Y25LDO6OLzQ
