¿Wappin? Perhaps it shouldn’t be / Quizás no debería serlo

With two bullets and a toxic brew of other issues, this brilliant musician was taken away from the world, to whose culture he made noteworthy contributions. It wasn’t like any of those scenarios that the gun sellers spin.

Con dos balazos y una mezcla tóxica de otros temas, este genial músico fue arrebatado del mundo, a cuya cultura hizo notables aportes. No era como ninguno de esos escenarios que tejen los vendedores de armas.

People run for the US Congress on this

La agenda de algunos candidatos

Bruce Springsteen – Murder Incorporated

https://youtu.be/Jj7hvKQ6Uhc

Sippie Wallace – Murder Gonna Be My Crime

https://youtu.be/6Xzyg5V4Ks8

Rubén Blades – Sicarios

https://youtu.be/sF2InmynRjE

Sinéad O’Connor – Drink Before the War

https://youtu.be/g6sTTu1jv4s

Mike Millius – Algiers Motel

https://youtu.be/k2dQYstxOOk

Hello Seahorse! – Criminal

https://youtu.be/Kon3vGYJZgw

Bob Marley – War

https://youtu.be/bFWlTjabdto

John Lee Hooker – Bad Like Jesse James

https://youtu.be/r_ZVrR6lD4s

Bessie Smith – Send Me to the ‘Lectric Chair

https://youtu.be/WrCHsL68AZQ

Jimi Hendrix – Hey Joe

https://youtu.be/rX-4eluL-HM

Of Monsters and Men – The Cabin Session

https://youtu.be/Y25LDO6OLzQ

