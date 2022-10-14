¿Wappin? Wee hours all day sounds / Sonidos de la madrugada para todo el día

0
Nashville
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss go rockabilly with Nashville studio musicians. From an NPR video.

It’s Friday. The world is still here.
Es viernes. El mundo sigue aquí.

Alanis Morissette – Ironic
https://youtu.be/lTWgUZLAmhs

Prince & Maceo Parker – Musicology
https://youtu.be/YMCg3k9yUXw

Playing For Change – Hasta la Raíz
https://youtu.be/cUaKBGnn2DQ

Camila Moreno – Millones
https://youtu.be/T0KUY3WmF7E

Stax Volt Tour 1967, with Otis Redding, Booker T. & The MGs, Sam & Dave
https://youtu.be/kUk1WTAReyE

Buffalo Springfield – For What It’s Worth
https://youtu.be/hBoh6CO80tk

Erika Ender – Despacito
https://youtu.be/6azxfINS5vE

Bob Marley – Redemption
https://youtu.be/15_fvQr1pWQ

Taylor Swift – Wildest Dreams
https://youtu.be/dBDAnru7tnI

Dua Lipa – Love Again
https://youtu.be/_wDqVnA9Qik

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
https://youtu.be/srn5Cd9yR3Y

 

 

Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes

22ENGdonateBUTTON

VFA_4

FB_2

Tweet

PDC

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR