¿Wappin? Wee hours all day sounds / Sonidos de la madrugada para todo el día

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss go rockabilly with Nashville studio musicians. From an NPR video.
It’s Friday. The world is still here.
Es viernes. El mundo sigue aquí.
Alanis Morissette – Ironic
https://youtu.be/lTWgUZLAmhs
Prince & Maceo Parker – Musicology
https://youtu.be/YMCg3k9yUXw
Playing For Change – Hasta la Raíz
https://youtu.be/cUaKBGnn2DQ
Camila Moreno – Millones
https://youtu.be/T0KUY3WmF7E
Stax Volt Tour 1967, with Otis Redding, Booker T. & The MGs, Sam & Dave
https://youtu.be/kUk1WTAReyE
Buffalo Springfield – For What It’s Worth
https://youtu.be/hBoh6CO80tk
Erika Ender – Despacito
https://youtu.be/6azxfINS5vE
Bob Marley – Redemption
https://youtu.be/15_fvQr1pWQ
Taylor Swift – Wildest Dreams
https://youtu.be/dBDAnru7tnI
Dua Lipa – Love Again
https://youtu.be/_wDqVnA9Qik
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
https://youtu.be/srn5Cd9yR3Y
