¿Wappin? Wee hours all day sounds / Sonidos de la madrugada para todo el día

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss go rockabilly with Nashville studio musicians. From an NPR video.

It’s Friday. The world is still here.

Es viernes. El mundo sigue aquí.

Alanis Morissette – Ironic

Prince & Maceo Parker – Musicology

Playing For Change – Hasta la Raíz

Camila Moreno – Millones

Stax Volt Tour 1967, with Otis Redding, Booker T. & The MGs, Sam & Dave

Buffalo Springfield – For What It’s Worth

Erika Ender – Despacito

Bob Marley – Redemption

Taylor Swift – Wildest Dreams

Dua Lipa – Love Again

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

