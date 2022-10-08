¿Wappin? Your mind need not be narrow to choose the reverend over the jock.

NOT a Herschel Walker like figure. El Nazareno, Iglesia de San Felipe, Portobelo. The Festival of the Black Christ is traditionally on October 21. He’s considered the patron saint of the maleantes, among others, so the police tend to be looking for penitents with arrest warrants on their way to and from church on these days. Wikimedia photo by Adam Jones

To distinguish the sacred from the profane

Distinguir lo sagrado de lo profano

Bobby Bare – Dropkick Me Jesus

https://youtu.be/jsWg0bt9kp4

Carla Morrison Tiny Desk Concert

https://youtu.be/aKWV7b3j5P0

Holly Near – I Ain’t Afraid

https://youtu.be/t2xmbvFEaZE

Celia Cruz en Viña del Mar

https://youtu.be/Kxwlc6IQH6M

The Blind Boys of Alabama – People Get Ready

https://youtu.be/C5oEzx227uY

The Abyssinians at Eindhoven 2022

https://youtu.be/91C67UmK8IA

Kinky Friedman – They Ain’t Making Jews Like Jesus Anymore

https://youtu.be/5FSWm67IhDU

