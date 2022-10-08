¿Wappin? Your mind need not be narrow to choose the reverend over the jock.

NOT a Herschel Walker like figure. El Nazareno, Iglesia de San Felipe, Portobelo. The Festival of the Black Christ is traditionally on October 21. He’s considered the patron saint of the maleantes, among others, so the police tend to be looking for penitents with arrest warrants on their way to and from church on these days. Wikimedia photo by Adam Jones
To distinguish the sacred from the profane
Distinguir lo sagrado de lo profano
Bobby Bare – Dropkick Me Jesus
https://youtu.be/jsWg0bt9kp4
Carla Morrison Tiny Desk Concert
https://youtu.be/aKWV7b3j5P0
Holly Near – I Ain’t Afraid
https://youtu.be/t2xmbvFEaZE
Celia Cruz en Viña del Mar
https://youtu.be/Kxwlc6IQH6M
The Blind Boys of Alabama – People Get Ready
https://youtu.be/C5oEzx227uY
The Abyssinians at Eindhoven 2022
https://youtu.be/91C67UmK8IA
Kinky Friedman – They Ain’t Making Jews Like Jesus Anymore
https://youtu.be/5FSWm67IhDU
