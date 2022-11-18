Different generations of Democrats in the US House of Representatives

Grace F. Napolitano, center, at a veterans’ meeting in her district. Photo from her Facebook page.
Profiles of the young and the old: Democrats in the next Congress, ages 85 and 25
Grace Napolitano, from California
– Grace Napolitano was born Graciela Flores in 1936, in Brownsville TX
– Chaired a subcommittee of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee
– Has represented California’s San Gabriel Valley in Congress
– Prior to Congress was on the Norwalk, CA city council and then in the CA state assembly
– Has come back from a stroke that kept her from working for a couple of months in 2016
– Has been at the forefront of efforts to defend Pacific salmon fisheries from destructive developments
– Campaigned this year on defending Social Security and Medicare from GOP “sunset” plans
– Helping veterans with VA issues and keeping Dreamers on their pathways to citizenship have been priorities
– A member of the House Progressive Caucus
– Worked for 21 years at Ford Motor Company
– Co-sponsor of national memorial to fallen journalists
Maxwell Alejandro Frost, on the right, a musician like his father. Photo from his Facebook page.
Maxwell Frost, from Florida
– Born 1997, to Puerto Rican mother and Haitian father, adopted as an infant by a Cuban-American mother and musician from Kansas
– Born to an addicted mother, he started life a medical crisis that had him shaking from cocaine’s effects
– Started working on Democratic campaigns when he was 15
– Worked as an organizer for March For Our Lives and later for the ACLU
– Was arrested in a DC voting rights protest along with Rev. William J. Barber II
– A member of what he dubs the “mass shooting generation”
– On the campaign trail he criticized GOP denial and data suppression about COVID and stood for a robust federal epidemic prevention program
– Wants to “build toward a future without prison.”
– Backed by both the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and the Congressional Progressive Caucus when he ran for Congress
– About politics, “You get in for one reason, and then you find out there’s a lot of things that are messed up.” But he notes that “We’ll sometimes have different allies in different work.”