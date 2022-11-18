Different generations of Democrats in the US House of Representatives

Grace F. Napolitano, center, at a veterans’ meeting in her district. Photo from her Facebook page.

Profiles of the young and the old: Democrats in the next Congress, ages 85 and 25

– Grace Napolitano was born Graciela Flores in 1936, in Brownsville TX

– Chaired a subcommittee of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee

– Has represented California’s San Gabriel Valley in Congress

– Prior to Congress was on the Norwalk, CA city council and then in the CA state assembly

– Has come back from a stroke that kept her from working for a couple of months in 2016

– Has been at the forefront of efforts to defend Pacific salmon fisheries from destructive developments

– Campaigned this year on defending Social Security and Medicare from GOP “sunset” plans

– Helping veterans with VA issues and keeping Dreamers on their pathways to citizenship have been priorities

– A member of the House Progressive Caucus

– Worked for 21 years at Ford Motor Company

– Co-sponsor of national memorial to fallen journalists

Maxwell Alejandro Frost, on the right, a musician like his father. Photo from his Facebook page. Maxwell Frost, from Florida – Born 1997, to Puerto Rican mother and Haitian father, adopted as an infant by a Cuban-American mother and musician from Kansas – Born to an addicted mother, he started life a medical crisis that had him shaking from cocaine’s effects – Started working on Democratic campaigns when he was 15 – Worked as an organizer for March For Our Lives and later for the ACLU – Was arrested in a DC voting rights protest along with Rev. William J. Barber II – A member of what he dubs the “mass shooting generation” – On the campaign trail he criticized GOP denial and data suppression about COVID and stood for a robust federal epidemic prevention program – Wants to “build toward a future without prison.” – Backed by both the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and the Congressional Progressive Caucus when he ran for Congress – About politics, “You get in for one reason, and then you find out there’s a lot of things that are messed up.” But he notes that “We’ll sometimes have different allies in different work.”