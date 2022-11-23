Panagringo holiday favorite: Star Apple / Star Fruit / Carambola / Fruta China Pie

Star apple pie

Ingredients

1 quart sliced ripe star apples (carambolas)

1 cup light brown sugar (if on a diet, 1 cup sucralose and 1 teaspoon molasses)

1/4 cup lime juice

1/4 cup quick cooking tapioca

2 Tablespoons butter

Cinnamon to taste

Pastry dough for two pie crusts (top and bottom of one pie)

Directions

Slice the fruit latitudinally into quarter-inch star-shaped slices

Combine tapioca, lime juice and sugar (or sucralose mix) and lightly mix with sliced fruit

Line a 9-inch pie pan with pie crust

Spread the fruit mix over the pastry

Dot with small pieces of butter

Sprinkle with cinnamon

Roll the top pie crust large enough to make a seal, cover and seal the pie

Slit the top of the crust to let the steam escape

Pre-heat oven to 425°F

Bake for about 35 minutes until pastry is golden brown

Option: use ground nutmeg instead of cinnamon

