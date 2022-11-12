¿Wappin? Music for November rains / Música para las lluvias de noviembre

Tunes for audio hallucinations when the rain beats on the roof?
¿Melodías para alucinaciones auditivas cuando la lluvia golpea el techo?
Lord Cobra & The Beachers – Calipsos album
https://youtu.be/Q8xl61mRTzQ
The Masked Marauders – Japanese Sandman
https://youtu.be/hL9OFgcX8zY
Lesley Gore – You Don’t Own Me
https://youtu.be/cTpvirQ-hPA
The Red Army Choir – Polyushka Polye
https://youtu.be/nEx6TjgdAWg
Dolly Parton – Detroit City
https://youtu.be/eRYFg0cwaxg
Woody Guthrie – Deportee
https://youtu.be/qu-duTWccyI
The Highwaymen – Live in Las Vegas
https://youtu.be/qAiPsZRZNOI
Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris & Neil Young – Across the Border
https://youtu.be/OfCS1yXg8gk
Townes Van Zandt – Ballad of Ira Hayes
https://youtu.be/eFMpqRsM_Fs
Vopli Vidopliasova – Slava Ukraini
https://youtu.be/n3FTIfcQlNM
Harry Belafonte – Matilda
https://youtu.be/o-RieGqVpv0
Andre Williams – Jailbait
https://youtu.be/hjpNpRPJqhs
Celia Cruz & Tito Puente – Concierto en Puerto Rico
https://youtu.be/BwhHTQcrgjg
