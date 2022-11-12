¿Wappin? Music for November rains / Música para las lluvias de noviembre

Tunes for audio hallucinations when the rain beats on the roof?

¿Melodías para alucinaciones auditivas cuando la lluvia golpea el techo?

Lord Cobra & The Beachers – Calipsos album

https://youtu.be/Q8xl61mRTzQ

The Masked Marauders – Japanese Sandman

https://youtu.be/hL9OFgcX8zY

Lesley Gore – You Don’t Own Me

https://youtu.be/cTpvirQ-hPA

The Red Army Choir – Polyushka Polye

https://youtu.be/nEx6TjgdAWg

Dolly Parton – Detroit City

https://youtu.be/eRYFg0cwaxg

Woody Guthrie – Deportee

https://youtu.be/qu-duTWccyI

The Highwaymen – Live in Las Vegas

https://youtu.be/qAiPsZRZNOI

Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris & Neil Young – Across the Border

https://youtu.be/OfCS1yXg8gk

Townes Van Zandt – Ballad of Ira Hayes

https://youtu.be/eFMpqRsM_Fs

Vopli Vidopliasova – Slava Ukraini

https://youtu.be/n3FTIfcQlNM

Harry Belafonte – Matilda

https://youtu.be/o-RieGqVpv0

Andre Williams – Jailbait

https://youtu.be/hjpNpRPJqhs

Celia Cruz & Tito Puente – Concierto en Puerto Rico

https://youtu.be/BwhHTQcrgjg

