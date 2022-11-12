¿Wappin? Music for November rains / Música para las lluvias de noviembre

0
Nov

Tunes for audio hallucinations when the rain beats on the roof?
¿Melodías para alucinaciones auditivas cuando la lluvia golpea el techo?

Lord Cobra & The Beachers – Calipsos album
https://youtu.be/Q8xl61mRTzQ

The Masked Marauders – Japanese Sandman
https://youtu.be/hL9OFgcX8zY

Lesley Gore – You Don’t Own Me
https://youtu.be/cTpvirQ-hPA

The Red Army Choir – Polyushka Polye
https://youtu.be/nEx6TjgdAWg

Dolly Parton – Detroit City
https://youtu.be/eRYFg0cwaxg

Woody Guthrie – Deportee
https://youtu.be/qu-duTWccyI

The Highwaymen – Live in Las Vegas
https://youtu.be/qAiPsZRZNOI

Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris & Neil Young – Across the Border
https://youtu.be/OfCS1yXg8gk

Townes Van Zandt – Ballad of Ira Hayes
https://youtu.be/eFMpqRsM_Fs

Vopli Vidopliasova – Slava Ukraini
https://youtu.be/n3FTIfcQlNM

Harry Belafonte – Matilda
https://youtu.be/o-RieGqVpv0

Andre Williams – Jailbait
https://youtu.be/hjpNpRPJqhs

Celia Cruz & Tito Puente – Concierto en Puerto Rico
https://youtu.be/BwhHTQcrgjg

 

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

 

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.  

~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information. Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.
 

22ENGdonateBUTTON

 

CIAM

 

FB_2

 

Tweet

 

FB CCL

 

$$

 
PDC
 
Dinero

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR