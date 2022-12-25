A classical Christmas Day

A Coptic nativity icon, from Pinterest.
On this day…
Ode to Joy – a Beethoven flash mob
https://youtu.be/ceX5jJ5fggs
Handel’s Messiah – London Philharmonic
https://youtu.be/71NCzuDNUcg
JS Bach’s Christmas Oratorio at the Thomaskirche Leipzig 2018
https://youtu.be/CRsh8YOHvew
Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker – USSR Symphony 1988
https://youtu.be/Gyscj3PxGvI
Maxim Berezovsky’s Trisagion – Kyiv Chamber Choir 2012
https://youtu.be/cLfn8BRHOTc
