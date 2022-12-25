A classical Christmas Day

A Coptic nativity icon, from Pinterest.

On this day…

Ode to Joy – a Beethoven flash mob

https://youtu.be/ceX5jJ5fggs

Handel’s Messiah – London Philharmonic

https://youtu.be/71NCzuDNUcg

JS Bach’s Christmas Oratorio at the Thomaskirche Leipzig 2018

https://youtu.be/CRsh8YOHvew

Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker – USSR Symphony 1988

https://youtu.be/Gyscj3PxGvI

Maxim Berezovsky’s Trisagion – Kyiv Chamber Choir 2012

https://youtu.be/cLfn8BRHOTc

Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes