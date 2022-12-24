Music & Mass for Christmas Eve / Música y Misa de Nochebuena

Paz y alegría para el mundo

Peace and Joy to the World

London Symphony Orchestra – Christmas Classics

https://youtu.be/EtImBXmBQEY

Navidad con Gilberto Santa Rosa

https://youtu.be/yYTOCK4B3P0

A Motown Christmas

https://youtu.be/ewu0-3G_-8Y

Ginette Reno chante Noël

https://youtu.be/udwQ_NLLjog

Irish Christmas

https://youtu.be/9IUl0LzdA3s

Gracias Choir 2021 concert

https://youtu.be/2UxUDByeovc

Midnight Mass, Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem

https://youtu.be/znfeYhiD_Hk

