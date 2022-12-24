Music & Mass for Christmas Eve / Música y Misa de Nochebuena

Paz y alegría para el mundo
Peace and Joy to the World
London Symphony Orchestra – Christmas Classics
https://youtu.be/EtImBXmBQEY
Navidad con Gilberto Santa Rosa
https://youtu.be/yYTOCK4B3P0
A Motown Christmas
https://youtu.be/ewu0-3G_-8Y
Ginette Reno chante Noël
https://youtu.be/udwQ_NLLjog
Irish Christmas
https://youtu.be/9IUl0LzdA3s
Gracias Choir 2021 concert
https://youtu.be/2UxUDByeovc
Midnight Mass, Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem
https://youtu.be/znfeYhiD_Hk
