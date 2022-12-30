¿Wappin? Looking back, moving ahead / Mirando atrás, avanzando

Politicians and captains of industry dithered and lied and invested in war, but people weary from a pandemic, inflation and all the corny tricks wouldn’t shut up. Around the world, we have been through a year of labor militancy, angry women marching to the polls, war, climate disasters – and protests. Listen back for some context. Have few things been truly resolved? It’s not yet over. Wikimedia photo by Ivan Radic . Oldies for an unexpected 2022



Bob Marley – No Woman, No Cry

https://youtu.be/2Dq33kK9nDU

Valeria Ovando & Grupo Tuira – Tu Fuerza de Mujer

https://youtu.be/XCJBN2JskDA

Pete Seeger – Solidarity Forever

https://youtu.be/z9904n5GyTQ

Lesley Gore – You Don’t Own Me

https://youtu.be/e166LIQ5nSg

Aretha Franklin – Respect

https://youtu.be/NVySaEGvv7w

Holly Near – I Ain’t Afraid

https://youtu.be/t2xmbvFEaZE

Paul Robeson – Joe Hill

https://youtu.be/omkexhcca08

Katie White & Mark McGlue – People Get Ready

https://youtu.be/n9gdNMIeY0I

Mark Knopfler – Brothers In Arms

https://youtu.be/hlq4mhgB7cs

Buffy Sainte-Marie – Universal Soldier

https://youtu.be/j6imjvgJFvM

Pablo Milanés – Yo Pisaré las Calles Nuevamente

https://youtu.be/sAI8FPNv6DY

Johnny Cash – I Won’t Back Down

https://youtu.be/O7wIgFqwrhQ

The Corrs – Everybody Hurts

https://youtu.be/7-XHiX62b2E

Victor Jara – Te Recuerdo Amanda

https://youtu.be/tkYvpjYCGZg

Patti Smith – People Have the Power

https://youtu.be/YHz4WakyZ4E

