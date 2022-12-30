¿Wappin? Looking back, moving ahead / Mirando atrás, avanzando

Politicians and captains of industry dithered and lied and invested in war, but people weary from a pandemic, inflation and all the corny tricks wouldn’t shut up. Around the world, we have been through a year of labor militancy, angry women marching to the polls, war, climate disasters – and protests. Listen back for some context. Have few things been truly resolved? It’s not yet over. Wikimedia photo by Ivan Radic.
Oldies for an unexpected 2022
Bob Marley – No Woman, No Cry
https://youtu.be/2Dq33kK9nDU
Valeria Ovando & Grupo Tuira – Tu Fuerza de Mujer
https://youtu.be/XCJBN2JskDA
Pete Seeger – Solidarity Forever
https://youtu.be/z9904n5GyTQ
Lesley Gore – You Don’t Own Me
https://youtu.be/e166LIQ5nSg
Aretha Franklin – Respect
https://youtu.be/NVySaEGvv7w
Holly Near – I Ain’t Afraid
https://youtu.be/t2xmbvFEaZE
Paul Robeson – Joe Hill
https://youtu.be/omkexhcca08
Katie White & Mark McGlue – People Get Ready
https://youtu.be/n9gdNMIeY0I
Mark Knopfler – Brothers In Arms
https://youtu.be/hlq4mhgB7cs
Buffy Sainte-Marie – Universal Soldier
https://youtu.be/j6imjvgJFvM
Pablo Milanés – Yo Pisaré las Calles Nuevamente
https://youtu.be/sAI8FPNv6DY
Johnny Cash – I Won’t Back Down
https://youtu.be/O7wIgFqwrhQ
The Corrs – Everybody Hurts
https://youtu.be/7-XHiX62b2E
Victor Jara – Te Recuerdo Amanda
https://youtu.be/tkYvpjYCGZg
Patti Smith – People Have the Power
https://youtu.be/YHz4WakyZ4E
