¿Wappin? Looking back, moving ahead / Mirando atrás, avanzando

Politicians and captains of industry dithered and lied and invested in war, but people weary from a pandemic, inflation and all the corny tricks wouldn’t shut up. Around the world, we have been through a year of labor militancy, angry women marching to the polls, war, climate disasters and protests. Listen back for some context. Have few things been truly resolved? It’s not yet over. Wikimedia photo by Ivan Radic.

Oldies for an unexpected 2022

Bob Marley – No Woman, No Cry
https://youtu.be/2Dq33kK9nDU

Valeria Ovando & Grupo Tuira – Tu Fuerza de Mujer
https://youtu.be/XCJBN2JskDA

Pete Seeger – Solidarity Forever
https://youtu.be/z9904n5GyTQ

Lesley Gore – You Don’t Own Me
https://youtu.be/e166LIQ5nSg

Aretha Franklin – Respect
https://youtu.be/NVySaEGvv7w

Holly Near – I Ain’t Afraid
https://youtu.be/t2xmbvFEaZE

Paul Robeson – Joe Hill
https://youtu.be/omkexhcca08

Katie White & Mark McGlue – People Get Ready
https://youtu.be/n9gdNMIeY0I

Mark Knopfler – Brothers In Arms
https://youtu.be/hlq4mhgB7cs

Buffy Sainte-Marie – Universal Soldier
https://youtu.be/j6imjvgJFvM

Pablo Milanés – Yo Pisaré las Calles Nuevamente
https://youtu.be/sAI8FPNv6DY

Johnny Cash – I Won’t Back Down
https://youtu.be/O7wIgFqwrhQ

The Corrs – Everybody Hurts
https://youtu.be/7-XHiX62b2E

Victor Jara – Te Recuerdo Amanda
https://youtu.be/tkYvpjYCGZg

Patti Smith – People Have the Power
https://youtu.be/YHz4WakyZ4E

 

