¿Wappin? Se acercan fiestas y el verano / Holidays and dry season approach

Rabbi Yonatan Neril, director of the Interfaith Center for Sustainable Development in Jerusalem, with other spiritual leaders. Wikimedia photo by Aryeh Ronay.
Interfaith isn’t anti-Christmas
Ecuménico no es antinavidad
Daniel Kahn & Friends – Halleluja (in Yiddish)
https://youtu.be/XH1fERC_504
Coven – One Tin Soldier
https://youtu.be/HKx0tdlxMfY
Bob Dylan – The Times They Are A-Changin
https://youtu.be/LruVLs6LsYE
Janelle Davidson & Alejandro Lagrotta – Doble Dolor
https://youtu.be/U2EWkDn_Yyg
Joan Baez – It Ain’t Me Babe
https://youtu.be/8CnhTG0G_uQ
Led Zeppelin – Kashmir
https://youtu.be/PD-MdiUm1_Y
Melanie – Lay It Down
https://youtu.be/8Q_S-wnT-pk
Yemen Blues – Mountains Will Dance
https://youtu.be/cXydCLZzc5E
Jefferson Airplane – Eskimo Blue Day
https://youtu.be/WeSMataA9R4
The Maccabeats – I Have a Little Dreidel
https://youtu.be/AgywrSo4o3c
Erika Ender (y varios) – 30 Años de Trayectoria
https://youtu.be/7lNJF2VDKAc
