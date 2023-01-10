Belated census time / Tiempo de censo tardío

Census takers like the ones who will come around to count you and others and to make a survey of how you live. Photo by CensosPanama.

Los censistas como los que vendrán a contarte a ti y a los demás y hacer una encuesta sobre cómo vives. Foto por CensosPanamá.

Don’t be afraid to be counted

They are NOT coming to take you away, although if you live on one of Panama’s islands they MAY come in a SENAN police boat because that’s their available transportation. They are the census takers who began working on January 8 and will be done sometime in March. If they miss you on your first visit they are supposed to try again.

The census will not ask questions about your immigration status, nor check you for outstanding arrest warrants or unpaid obligations. They want to count the people in Panama and get some solid numbers on how crowed and sanitary our living conditions are, how we make our livings and how well we live, how many of us have disabilities, how many lack access to the Internet and so on. These data, when added up for the nation, are important for making decisions about public policies. They are supposed to be confidential as to individuals, neither sold nor given away. Answering the census taker’s questions will not bring you email spam or sales representatives knocking on your door.

This is a job that should have been done in 2020, but was delayed by the COVID epidemic. Because the government lacked some of those numbers at the time, Panama’s school by Internet during the big early COVID waves policy didn’t work so well because we didn’t know where kids would likely have not Internet coverage. It’s no guarantee that the government will make good decisions, but they need to have some reliable statistics to have much hope of doing the right things.

What follows is a link to the census form, in the Spanish language and PDF format. Generally you will not have to fill out this form – the census taker will do that. However, if your Spanish is not so fluent, you might translate it, figure out what your answers will be and translate those back into Spanish, such that language difficulties can be reduced.

Download the census questionnaire form — for your use, not directly theirs — by clicking here

No tengas miedo de ser contado

NO vienen a llevarte, aunque si vives en una de las islas de Panamá PUEDEN venir en un bote de la policía del SENAN porque ese es su transporte disponible. Son los censistas que comenzaron a trabajar el 8 de enero y terminarán en algún momento de marzo. Si te extrañan en tu primera visita, se supone que deben volver a intentarlo.

El censo no hará preguntas sobre su estado migratorio, ni verificará si tiene órdenes de arresto pendientes u obligaciones impagas. Quieren contar a la gente en Panamá y obtener cifras sólidas sobre qué tan pobladas e higiénicas son nuestras condiciones de vida, cómo nos ganamos la vida y qué tan bien vivimos, cuántos de nosotros tenemos discapacidades, cuántos carecen de acceso a Internet, etc. en. Estos datos, sumados para la nación, son importantes para la toma de decisiones sobre políticas públicas. Se supone que son confidenciales en cuanto a individuos, ni vendidos ni regalados. Responder a las preguntas del censista no generará spam ni representantes de ventas llamando a su puerta.

Este es un trabajo que debería haberse hecho en 2020, pero se retrasó por la epidemia de COVID. Debido a que el gobierno carecía de algunos de esos números en ese momento, la política de escuela por Internet de Panamá durante las grandes olas tempranas de COVID no funcionó tan bien porque no sabíamos dónde los niños probablemente no tendrían cobertura de Internet. No es garantía de que el gobierno tome buenas decisiones, pero necesita tener algunas estadísticas confiables para tener muchas esperanzas de hacer lo correcto.

Lo que sigue es un enlace al formulario del censo, en español y en formato PDF. Por lo general, no tendrá que completar este formulario; el censista lo hará. Sin embargo, si su español no es tan fluido, puede traducirlo, averiguar cuáles serán sus respuestas y traducirlas de nuevo al español, de modo que las dificultades del idioma puedan reducirse.

Descargue el formulario del cues tionario del censo, para su uso, no directamente de ellos, tocando aquí

