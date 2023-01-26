Castro Rodríguez, The guns of Florida — and the USA

Congresswoman Lucy McBath, whose son was murdered in Florida. The gunman said that he didn’t like the music that her son and his friends were playing. Photo from a video on McBath’s website.

More than 2,900 deaths by gun violence since the start of 2023

by Manuel Castro Rodriguez

There is a positive correlation between the possession of firearms and deaths from homicides and suicides.

As of January 24 there had already been 39 mass shootings this year in the United States. It’s the only country with more civilian-owned guns than people, with about 120 guns for every 100 Americans.

More than 2,900 deaths by gun violence since the start of 2023. We will be witnessing again how Miami’s GOP Members of Congress — Marco Rubio, Carlos Giménez, Mario Díaz-Balart, and María Elvira Salazar — and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will say their “thoughts and prayers” to the victims and families from gun violence. No more crocodile tears from Miami’s GOP Members of Congress and Gov. DeSantis!

News Radio WFLA reported on December 29:

Gov. DeSantis expects lawmakers to pass a permitless gun carry law in 2023 Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday he expects lawmakers during the 2023 regular legislative session to pass a major change in Florida gun laws. This change would allow what supporters are calling “constitutional carry.” What would this change mean? Under current law, people who want to carry guns must take classes and get concealed-weapons licenses from the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, under constitutional carry, people could carry guns without the license.

But South Florida’s Hispanics who don’t have internet service won’t know it because journalists who work at Miami’s Spanish-language stations continue to violate the most basic canons of journalistic ethics. The evidence from other developed countries shows that we need to ban the sale and possession of all assault weapons and semi-automatic pistols.

Miami area resident Manuel Castro Rodríguez, born in Cuba, lived in Panama for several years before emigrating to the USA.

