Take it from a professional bartender…

The Member from New York who actually tended bar for a living. Wikimedia photo by Dimitri Rodriguez.

Say WHAT?

“If only! If Dems took a shot every time McCarthy lost a Republican, we’d all be unconscious by now.”

Representative Ocasio responding to GOP Representative Cammack’s accusation that Democrats were drinking in the House Chamber as Republicans stalled on electing a speaker.

