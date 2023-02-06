Half a dozen new paintings by George Scribner

4:30 a.m. at the Miraflores Locks. 12″ x 24″

Scribner’s back in Panama to teach some classes and maybe sell some paintings

artwork by local and world stage artist George Scribner

Greetings amigos!

I’m in Panama teaching some painting workshops and brought down some new paintings of Panama and the Panama Canal.

If you have any interest in purchasing, please contact my representative in Panama, Nancy Calvo at gabynancyc@gmail.com, +507 6112 5944 for pricing and delivery.

Also, here’s a catalog of additional paintings still available in Panama as well.

Thanks for looking!

All my best,

George

Pollera study, 9″ x 12″ — I was playing around with leaving a lot of very loose edges to suggest motion.

Miraflores at Dusk 18″ x 24″ — Painted from a shot I took after painting a small study on the center wall at Miraflores Locks.

Pipa! 9” x 12” — From a shot I took in the Casco Viejo during my show at the Museo del Canal last year.

Change of Pilots 9” x 12”

Portrait of Manuel Amador Guerrero, Panama’s first president. 9″ x 12″

Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes