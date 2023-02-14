St. Valentine’s Day gangster movie special

Emmanuel Goldenberg — whose theatrical name was Edward G. Robinson — was typecast as a gangster in the classic Little Caesar and a string of other films that followed. In THIS 1938 flick, however, he played the FBI agent and the gangsters were American Nazis — who called themselves the German American Bund. You see, Edward G. was antifa — his Jewish family fled from anti-Semitic violence in Romania and as it turned out Hitler didn’t have a worse enemy than him in Hollywood.

St. Valentine’s Day — DAT’S da ticket!

Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye (Cagney 1950)

https://youtu.be/mk2sYJqLYDE

Musical Interlude — Robin and the Seven Hoods (Davis 1964)

https://youtu.be/W3ajdwLBkIo

Black Tuesday (Robinson 1954)

https://youtu.be/1qiNxLeZrLI

Musical Interlude (Dylan)

https://youtu.be/Xew67ZHWwLA

The Purple Gang (documentary 2023)

https://youtu.be/7xk-HPv66ds

The Red Lotus (Mamaev 2008)

https://youtu.be/6SHsuZLPk6U

