¿Wappin? Black music on a Friday when the Google feed is down

Lionel Hampton. Photo by Helmut Montag / CC BY 3.0
Black history is American history, Black music is American music
Stevie Wonder Live in London 2008
https://ok.ru/video/27056343644
Aretha Franklin – Think Freedom
https://vimeo.com/285718829
Playing for Change – One Love
https://vimeo.com/3097281
Lionel Hampton Band – Blues Up and Down
https://vimeo.com/197282095
Amina Claudine Myers – Arts for Art
https://vimeo.com/526275383
Tracy Chapman – Fast Car
https://vimeo.com/168757603
John Coltrane Quartet Live in Belgium 1965
https://vimeo.com/734810729
