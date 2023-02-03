¿Wappin? Black music on a Friday when the Google feed is down

Lionel Hampton
Lionel Hampton. Photo by Helmut Montag / CC BY 3.0

Black history is American history, Black music is American music

Stevie Wonder Live in London 2008
https://ok.ru/video/27056343644

Aretha Franklin – Think Freedom
https://vimeo.com/285718829

Playing for Change – One Love
https://vimeo.com/3097281

Lionel Hampton Band – Blues Up and Down
https://vimeo.com/197282095

Amina Claudine Myers – Arts for Art
https://vimeo.com/526275383

Tracy Chapman – Fast Car
https://vimeo.com/168757603

John Coltrane Quartet Live in Belgium 1965
https://vimeo.com/734810729

 

