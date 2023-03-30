Pingree: The rule of law / El estado del derecho

Photo from Congresswoman Pingree’s congressional website.

For the rule of law

Por el estado del derecho

by / por Chellie Pingree

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) released the following statement on the Manhattan grand jury indictment of former President Donald Trump:

“I believe it is important for the legal process to play out fairly and expeditiously, in New York or anywhere else. Like any other American, President Trump is entitled to due process of law. I strongly condemn statements by President Trump himself and other elected Republican officials attacking the rule of law and once again seeking to incite political violence. Their provocations demonstrate precisely why this indictment is so important.”

~ ~

La congresista Chellie Pingree (demócrata de Maine) emitió la siguiente declaración sobre la acusación del gran jurado de Manhattan contra el expresidente Donald Trump:

“Creo que es importante que el proceso legal se desarrolle de manera justa y expedita, en Nueva York o en cualquier otro lugar. Como cualquier otro estadounidense, el presidente Trump tiene derecho al debido proceso legal. Condeno enérgicamente las declaraciones del propio presidente Trump y otros funcionarios republicanos electos que atacan el estado de derecho y una vez más buscan incitar a la violencia política. Sus provocaciones demuestran precisamente por qué esta acusación es tan importante.”

