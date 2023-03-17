¿Wappin? On this St. Patrick’s Day / En este día de San Patricio

Clonmacnoise in County Offaly, Ireland. Wikimedia Photo by Peter Moore (Moorso).

Things Irish today

St. Patrick’s Day With The Dubliners

https://youtu.be/FgSZgakakLw

Seo Linn – Óró Sé do Bheatha Bhaile

https://youtu.be/bzXswoAUi0U

Ella Roberts – Siúil a Rúin

https://youtu.be/hhqqdzwqFSE

The Máirtín O’Connor Trio at the Sligo Live Festival 2020

https://youtu.be/LimkawfIibA

Irish Traditional Music Session at Dolan’s Pub in Limerick

https://youtu.be/O9a8pVGa1Mo

John McAndrew & Máiréad Nesbitt – The Ballad of the Perfect Storm

https://youtu.be/AiiV6hgWhN0

The Corrs – Live in Hyde Park 2015

https://youtu.be/RUrChNzN_70

