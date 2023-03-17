¿Wappin? On this St. Patrick’s Day / En este día de San Patricio

Clonmacnoise in County Offaly, Ireland. Wikimedia Photo by Peter Moore (Moorso).
Things Irish today
St. Patrick’s Day With The Dubliners
https://youtu.be/FgSZgakakLw
Seo Linn – Óró Sé do Bheatha Bhaile
https://youtu.be/bzXswoAUi0U
Ella Roberts – Siúil a Rúin
https://youtu.be/hhqqdzwqFSE
The Máirtín O’Connor Trio at the Sligo Live Festival 2020
https://youtu.be/LimkawfIibA
Irish Traditional Music Session at Dolan’s Pub in Limerick
https://youtu.be/O9a8pVGa1Mo
John McAndrew & Máiréad Nesbitt – The Ballad of the Perfect Storm
https://youtu.be/AiiV6hgWhN0
The Corrs – Live in Hyde Park 2015
https://youtu.be/RUrChNzN_70
Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
These links are interactive — click on the boxes