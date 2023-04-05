Traffic headaches continue / Siguen las pesadillas de tráfico

Yesterday: dumptruck owners who had not been paid for work they did for the government block Avenida Balboa in the capital.

Ayer: dueños de volquetas a quienes no se les pagó el trabajo que hicieron para el bloque gubernamental Avenida Balboa en la capital.

Most people DO have other priorities…

La mayoría SÍ tienen sus otras prioridades…

however, even without the protests, Holy Week Traffic is always a nightmare here.

Sin embargo, incluso sin las protestas, el tráfico de Semana Santa es siempre una pesadilla aquí.

Entrada de los Altos de San Francisco, La Chorrera, Panamá Oeste. Inicia tranque por éxodo hacia el interior por la Semana Santa. pic.twitter.com/T24a94Nrnn — Efrain Ramos Solano (@eramossolano) April 5, 2023

Above and below, Spy Wednesday traffic headed through La Chorrera toward the Interior. The politicians all do a circular finger-point, and the drivers KNOW that there is no way it could be THEM. Is it the lingering influence of Judas Iscariot?

Arriba y abajo, el tráfico del Miércoles Espía atravesando La Chorrera en dirección al Interior. Todos los políticos señalan circularmente con el dedo, y los conductores SABEN que es imposible que sean ELLOS. ¿Es la persistente influencia de Judas Iscariote?

[VIDEO] Tráfico denso en la autopista Arraiján- La Chorrera desde la barriada San Antonio hasta Guadalupe en La Chorrera en dirección al interior del país. pic.twitter.com/ljWUzOOyUW — Tráfico Panamá (@TraficoCPanama) April 5, 2023

As the weekend ends? The Transito Authority again switches lanes for the way back. The true madness begins tomorrow, Holy Thursday.

Al terminar el fin de semana… La Autoridad del Tránsito vuelve a cambiar de carril para el regreso. La verdadera locura comienza mañana, Jueves Santo.

