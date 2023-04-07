¿Wappin? It’s Good Friday

golgotha
Golgotha. Image by Peakpx.

On this day long ago, there was a terrible injustice

Sydney Philharmonia Choirs – Handel’s Messiah
https://www.youtube.com/live/bR0cEOTpYSk

Philippe Jaroussky Ensemble Artaserse – Vivaldi’s II Sileant Zephyri
https://youtu.be/xW19qNYQDXQ

Netherlands Bach Society – Bach’s Easter Oratorio
https://youtu.be/62fawgUUpg8

Vienna Philharmonic – Wagner’s Karfreitagszauber
https://youtu.be/DTVQoUs8aWI

Badier, Summers, Baltrusch & Cantus Zürich – Stainer’s The Crucifixion
https://youtu.be/mGHUL_c_3R8

 

